Smartmoving Software Joins Forces With Michigan Movers Association To Offer Exclusive Tariff Management Software

Members of Michigan Movers Association Can Easily Create and Send Precise Intrastate Move Estimates using Pre-Loaded Tariff Settings for Michigan

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SmartMoving, a leading provider of software for the moving industry, is excited to announce its groundbreaking partnership with the Michigan Movers Association. This collaboration brings free tariff management software to Michigan Movers Association members, simplifying and speeding up intrastate move estimates.

SmartMoving Lite provides a streamlined interface for Association members to rate intrastate opportunities against the Michigan Tariff. Movers can quickly produce estimates that can be conveniently shared with customers through email or text message. Their moving customers can also enter their own inventory to increase estimate accuracy.

Tobe Thompson, CEO of SmartMoving, expressed his enthusiasm about this first-ever partnership with the Michigan Movers Association, saying, "We're excited to offer SmartMoving Lite to association members. It provides even more functionality than the association's current tariff tool. With SmartMoving Lite, movers can create mobile-friendly estimates, easily share them via text or email, and enable prospects to input their own inventory- all in a streamlined and user-friendly software that saves movers time."

The Michigan Movers Association is equally thrilled about this exclusive partnership, marking the first time they have collaborated with a software provider to support their members with intrastate tariff pricing. Traci Riehl, Executive Director at the Michigan Movers Association, expressed her delight, saying, "We are delighted to support our association members with innovative software like SmartMoving. This new solution will streamline and expedite intrastate move estimates for Michigan Movers Association members."



Key Features and Benefits:

Efficiently rate intrastate moving opportunities based on the Michigan tariff.

Easily create mobile-friendly estimates, saving time and improving the customer experience.

Seamlessly share estimates with customers via email and text messaging, resulting in faster job bookings.

Enable prospects to self-serve by inputting their own inventory including visual inventory with photos, saving movers valuable time.

Simplify the sign-off process by letting prospects sign estimates directly from their phones.

Keith Bunch, Head of Product at SmartMoving, added, "SmartMoving Lite is a lightweight version of our all-in-one moving software for sales, dispatch, crew management, storage management, accounting, payments, and reporting. Michigan Movers Association members can use our lite software for tariff management or easily upgrade to our complete platform, which is the leading software for moving companies, to increase profitability."

SmartMoving Lite software will be available to all members of the Michigan Movers Association in February 2024. Association members are encouraged to attend the upcoming Michigan Movers Association Annual Meeting on February 8-9 at The H Hotel in Midland, Michigan, to learn more about it.



About Michigan Movers Association

The Michigan Movers Association is a non-profit association representing licensed legal movers and service providers. Our mission is to foster, develop, and promote the highest standards of conduct and service in transportation and storage to members and the public. By bringing together service providers and member moving companies, we enhance membership in the Michigan Movers Association, offering access to a wide range of service providers and keeping members informed about moving innovations and regulatory issues that impact the moving industry in Michigan. For more information, visit .

About SmartMoving

SmartMoving is a leading provider of innovative software designed exclusively for the moving industry. Their all-in-one solution simplifies sales, dispatch, crew management, storage management, accounting, payments, and reporting, all within a single platform. Trusted by thousands of moving companies across the US and Canada, SmartMoving empowers owners and employees to optimize revenue growth and streamline operations, resulting in increased profitability. For more information, visit .

