Novoaglobal® Signs Contract With Pensacola, Florida For Traffic Safety Enforcement Program

NovoaGlobal to Provide automated red light enforcement

City of Pensacola, Florida

- Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobalORLANDO, FL, ORANGE, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NovoaGlobal, Inc. , a leading provider of advanced traffic safety enforcement technology, is proud to announce Pensacola, Florida's signed a contract with NovoaGlobal to implement red light photo enforcement systems and manage its Automated Traffic Enforcement Program. As a leading national developer and manufacturer of advanced traffic safety enforcement solutions with long-standing customer and partner relationships across the United States and internationally, NovoaGlobal will now provide its red light enforcement solution to the City of Pensacola .Pensacola is the most western city in the Florida Panhandle. It is the county seat of Escambia County. Pensacola is the principal city of the Pensacola Metropolitan Area, which had an estimated 502,629 residents in 2019. For the 2020 United States census, the population was 54,312.NovoaGlobal was selected to provide the traffic safety program adding to its existing programs in Florida. NovoaGlobal also provides photo enforcement for Belle Isle, Gulf Breeze, Crestview and Winter Park, Florida. The cost-neutral advanced technology will help to prevent accidents at intersections to keep loved ones safe.“We're working with Pensacola Police to help solve a traffic safety issue, providing traffic studies and identifying dangerous intersections that will benefit from red light photo enforcement. We look forward to the opportunity to save lives by providing our state-of-the-art technology and service to the City of Pensacola,” said Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal.

