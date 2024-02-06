Liquid Biopsy Market Dynamics: Revolutionizing Molecular Diagnostics | CAGR 20.9%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Liquid Biopsy Market AMR

The most recent research study titled "Global Liquid Biopsy Market Outlook and Forecast 2023-2032" has been unveiled by Allied Market Research. This study offers an evaluation of market risks, emphasizes opportunities, and is fortified with valuable assistance for strategic and tactical decision-making between 2023 and 2032. The study divides the market analysis into key regions that are driving its growth. Within the report, insights into market research and development, growth catalysts, and shifts in the investment framework of the worldwide liquid biopsy market are provided. The study also features profiles of prominent players including Bio-Rad Laboratories, Biocept, Guardant Health, Illumina, F. Hoffmann-La Roche (FOUNDATION MEDICINE), Johnson & Johnson, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, MDxHealth, QIAGEN, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.



Liquid Biopsy Market Statistics: The global Liquid Biopsy market is estimated to reach at $6,804.90 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 20.9% from 2021 to 2028.



Liquid Biopsy Market Growth Drivers:

Non-Invasiveness: Liquid biopsies involve the analysis of biomarkers (such as circulating tumor DNA, ctDNA) present in body fluids like blood or urine. This non-invasive approach eliminates the need for surgical procedures and reduces patient discomfort, making it a more attractive option for both patients and healthcare providers.

Early Detection and Monitoring: Liquid biopsies have the potential to detect diseases at an earlier stage compared to traditional methods. In cancer diagnosis, for instance, they can identify genetic mutations and alterations associated with cancer before symptoms manifest. Additionally, liquid biopsies allow for regular monitoring of disease progression and treatment response, enabling timely adjustments to treatment plans.

Precision Medicine: Liquid biopsies provide a wealth of genetic information about a patient's disease. This information can be used to tailor treatments to the specific genetic characteristics of the patient's disease, leading to more personalized and effective therapies.

Research Advancements: Ongoing research in genomics and molecular biology has led to a better understanding of disease mechanisms and biomarkers. This has led to the identification of specific genetic mutations and alterations that can be targeted with precision therapies, further driving the adoption of liquid biopsies.

Rise of Companion Diagnostics: Liquid biopsies can be used to guide treatment decisions by identifying specific mutations or genetic markers that are associated with targeted therapies. This has led to the development of companion diagnostics, which are tests that help determine the most suitable treatment for individual patients.



Growing Incidence of Cancer and Chronic Diseases: The global increase in the prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases has created a substantial demand for accurate and non-invasive diagnostic tools like liquid biopsies.



The segments and sub-section of Liquid Biopsy market is shown below:

By Product & Service: Kits & Reagents, Platforms & Instruments, and Services

By Circulating Biomarker: Circulating Tumor Cells, Extracellular Vesicles, Circulating Tumor DNA [ctDNA], and Other Biomarkers

By Cancer Type: Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Liver Cancer, and Other Cancers

By End User: Hospitals & Laboratories and Government & Academic Research Centers



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Biocept, Guardant Health, Illumina, F. Hoffmann-La Roche (FOUNDATION MEDICINE), Johnson & Johnson, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, MDxHealth, QIAGEN, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.



Important years considered in the Liquid Biopsy study:

Historical year – 2017-2022; Base year – 2023; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2032 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Liquid Biopsy Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Liquid Biopsy Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Liquid Biopsy in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Liquid Biopsy market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Liquid Biopsy market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



Introduction about Liquid Biopsy Market

Liquid Biopsy Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Liquid Biopsy Market by Application/End Users

Liquid Biopsy Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Liquid Biopsy Sales and Growth Rate (2022-2032)

Liquid Biopsy Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Liquid Biopsy (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Liquid Biopsy Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

........and view more in complete table of Contents



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, or Southeast Asia.



