Blind Institute of Technology Recognized with Prestigious Anthem Award

THORNTON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- : 01/30/2024Blind Institute of Technology Recognized with Prestigious Anthem AwardThornton, CO: The third Annual Anthem Award winners have been revealed with the Blind Institute of Technology included amongst the winners.Brought to you by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose and mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, they are defining a new benchmark for social impact work that inspires others to take action in their own community. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Diversity; Equity & Inclusion; Education; Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate. Entries are judged by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), a group of diverse leaders' renown across the impact industry.Out of approximately 2,000 entries spanning 43 countries, the Blind Institute of Technology (BIT) is honored to be chosen as the recipient of an Anthem Award for its collaboration with Salesforce's Workforce Navigators program to make careers in tech more accessible. Together, BIT and Salesforce are closing the employment gap for people with disabilities. BIT's Founder, Mike Hess, stated,“One of the greatest untapped human resources on the planet is the blind and visually impaired community, and broader disability community.”BIT is the strategic partner for Salesforce's Workforce Navigators, providing a diverse talent pipeline to the Salesforce ecosystem. BIT is responsible for facilitating the training offered through Workforce Navigators. Working closely with the Workforce Navigators team, BIT also created customized Trailhead instructions for screen readers to enable a more seamless experience for blind and low vision professionals.Services offered through BIT are complimentary for all candidates with disabilities. It costs BIT an average of $5,400 for each candidate to go through the BIT Salesforce and Accessibility Analyst certification classes. But we don't stop there! We then work diligently with our candidates and our corporate partners to place people with disabilities in meaningful careers with a clear path for growth. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, we are highly dependent on corporate donations, individual donations, and grants. With every $5,400 raised, BIT has the power to transform an individual's life. To find out more, please visit .About Blind Institute of Technology (BIT)The Blind Institute of Technology stands as a global nonprofit staffing and recruiting agency exclusively dedicated to professionals with disabilities. By championing inclusivity in our offerings, we not only serve an underserved community but also contribute to building a more equitable and compassionate society. BIT helps to reduce barriers to inclusive employment through education, preparation, employment placement and accessible technology initiatives.Media Contact:Amy McCaw, Marketing Analyst...630 376 5200###

