(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"Denmark Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Denmark data center market is expected to reach a value of $2.99 billion by 2028 from $1.74 billion in 2022, growing at a

CAGR of 9.48% from 2022 to 2028

This report analyses the Denmark data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The Denmark data center market has emerged as a favored destination for data centers, primarily due to its unwavering commitment to sustainable initiatives. The country stood as a global leader, with 72% of its power mix coming from renewable energy sources, projected to reach 100% by 2027. Denmark's robust connectivity and low latency further bolstered its appeal as an ideal location for data center operators.

Denmark's government aims to establish the country as a leading Nordic and pan-European hub for data centers. This initiative is part of a broader digital industry and technology development plan for 2020-2030, involving collaboration with the private sector. The Danish government has implemented significant economic changes to encourage trade and investment, including abolishing price, interest rate, and exchange controls and eliminating specific import licenses.

Copenhagen and Odense are favorable locations for developing facilities in the Denmark data center market as they are Denmark's most connected locations and economic hubs. Locations like Viborg are upcoming data center hubs expected to grow during the forecast period. Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Denmark are expected to attract investments in the data center sector. The Government of Denmark actively promotes SEZs to stimulate economic growth and provide favorable conditions for businesses, including data center operators.

Some critical investors in the Denmark data center market are Apple, Digital Realty, Meta (Facebook), GlobalConnect, Google, Microsoft, Penta Infra, Cibicom A/S, and STACK Infrastructure (DigiPlex). Telecom operators such as GlobalConnect, TDC NET, and TV 2 played an important role in connectivity across the country.

The migration of on-premises infrastructure to cloud/colocation by local enterprises will play a vital role in colocation revenue growth.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?



Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Denmark colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Denmark by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Denmark data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Denmark

Data Center Colocation Market in Denmark

The Denmark data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry. A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

Investment Opportunities in Denmark



Macroeconomic and Microeconomic Factors of the Denmark Market

Investment Opportunities in Denmark

Investment by Area Investment by Power Capacity

Data Center Colocation Market in Denmark



Colocation Services Market in Denmark

Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers



Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors



Aarsleff

Arup

Caverion

Coromatic

COWI

Exyte (M+W Group)

Gottlieb Paludan Architects

Logi-Tek

Mace Group

Mercury

MT Hojgaard

NOVENCO Building & Industry

Ramboll Group Soren Jensen

Support Infrastructure Providers



ABB

Caterpillar

Climaveneta (Mitsubishi Electric)

Cummins

Eaton

Grundfos

KOHLER

Legrand

NG Metal

Riello UPS (Riello Elettronica)

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Socomec

STULZ

Systemair

UniCool Vertiv

Data Center Investors



Apple

Cibicom

Digital Realty

Meta (Facebook)

GlobalConnect

Google

Microsoft

Penta Infra STACK Infrastructure (DigiPlex)

New Entrants

atNorth

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS



Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Copenhagen

Other Cities List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE:

IT Infrastructure



Servers Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure



UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgears

PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure



Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers Other Cooling Units

General Construction



Core & Shell Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standards



Tier I & Tier II

Tier III Tier IV

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets