Nordstrom Rack To Open New Location In Geneva, Illinois

Nordstrom Rack

in Geneva, Illinois in spring 2025.

"We look forward to being a part of the Geneva community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, President of Nordstrom Rack Stores . "We're excited to grow our footprint in the region and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."



Lionello added that in this location "customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pick up from both Nordstrom and NordstromRack, and they can make returns easily."

The 25,000-square-foot store will be located in Randall Square, a popular shopping center that includes Marshall's, Ulta, Old Navy, PetSmart and Michael's. Randall Square is owned and managed by Viking Partners and is ideally located off of Randall Road and Fabyan Parkway.

"We were elated at the opportunity to add Nordstrom Rack to the retail mix following our recent acquisition of Randall Square. Nordstrom's presence will add loads of value for patrons of the already dynamic and diverse destination shopping center," said Jeff Sluzala, Director of Asset Management, Viking Partners.

Nordstrom Rack

is the off-price retail division of

Nordstrom, Inc.

and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms.

Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes from many of the top brands sold at

Nordstrom

stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom and NordstromRack , easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

With the addition of this new location,

Nordstrom expands its physical footprint and economic impact in Illinois. The company operates four Nordstrom stores and 17 Nordstrom Rack stores in Illinois, generating nearly 3,000 jobs statewide.

Nordstrom is committed to investing in the diverse communities where it operates.

Over the past four years, Nordstrom, with its customers, has donated nearly $2 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.



About Viking Partners

Viking Partners is a vertically integrated commercial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, improvement, and management of value-add and core-plus real estate. Founded in 2008, Viking has acquired assets in excess of $1.4 billion representing more than 10 million square feet of retail, office, industrial/flex, multifamily, development and more. Viking currently owns and operates a portfolio of direct ownership and limited partner investments in value-add, core-plus, and development projects primarily located throughout the Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, and Mountain West. Viking is actively seeking investments for our Value-Add Fund V and Income Plus Fund I. For more information, visit .

About

Nordstrom

At

Nordstrom, Inc.

(NYSE: JWN ), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350

Nordstrom,

Nordstrom

Local and

Nordstrom

Rack locations or digitally through our

Nordstrom

and

Nordstrom Rack

apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to

leaving the world better than we found it .

