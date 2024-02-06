Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Aquaculture Farming Apparatus (TLS-436)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Aquaculture farming can be quite expensive and involve numerous pieces of equipment that may not be the most efficient for optimal farming yields. We thought there could be a better way," said one of two inventors, from Crystal River, Fla., "so we invented THE AQUACULTURE LIFTING PLATFORM. Our design enables you to farm-raise shellfish in the ocean without the common manual labor within the body of water that can adversely affect the aquaculture farming product. Also helps to save a high percentage of profits from storm damage, loss of products, and gear."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved apparatus for

aquaculture farming. In doing so, it enables you to grow more product in less acreage in relation to oceanic use for farm-raised shellfish. It also helps reduce expensive costs, labor, and gear. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for aquaculture businesses owners and other aquaculture farming associates, personnel, and workers. The design is also environment friendly as it will minimize liter in the ocean, shorelines, and beaches with lost gear and infrastructure debris.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of

