GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for Contemporary Sciences (CCS) is announcing the selection of

top 5 innovative companies to watch

who are at the cutting edge of human biology-based methodologies for drug discovery and development.



In line with the

CCS mission to advance human, animal, and planetary health and well-being, supporting scientific and technological advancements that shift the existing paradigm in biomedical research and drug development is a crucial part of

CCS's purpose.

To that end,

CCS evaluated more than 150 companies and organizations developing or working with human-relevant technologies for biomedical research and drug development. Pharmaceutical, in-vitro, in-silico, and chemical companies were evaluated and measured by 4 distinct criteria to identify the most impactful companies in the field of human relevant research today: community recognition, entire system modeling, applications beyond biomedical research, and entirely animal-free. "I am especially excited to recognize the innovators going the extra mile and educating the public on this technology by including the community recognition criteria," says Public Policy Manager, Mikalah Singer.

"We are excited to share this "Top 5 Innovators to Watch" asset with the community to highlight the brilliant work of companies who are focused on human biology-based methodologies," says CEO and Co-Founder, Dr.

Aysha Akhtar. "These innovative organizations are building a more effective, ethical, and safer future for human health and animal well-being."

Dive into our

"Top 5 Innovators to Watch" report to find out who the innovation winners are for human relevant research.

About the Center for Contemporary Sciences

Center for Contemporary Sciences

(CCS) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to unlock the power of science to find solutions that improve the health and well-being of humans, animals, and the planet.

