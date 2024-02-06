Altitude Trampoline Park Announces Mike Stout As Vice President Of Franchise Development

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Premier Family-Friendly Entertainment Destination Expands Leadership Team to Strengthen Franchise

Development Operations and Spearhead Growth

DALLAS, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude Trampoline Park , the leading family-friendly entertainment franchise, has announced the appointment of Mike Stout as the company's Vice President of Franchise Development, effective immediately. In this role, Stout will utilize his extensive experience to lead the brand's franchise recruitment, real estate, and construction initiatives.

"With our former Vice President of Development, Robert Morris, bringing his talents to Altitude's newest sister brand, The Pickle Pad, we saw the perfect opportunity to bring Mike's impressive track record and invaluable expertise to the brand.

Altitude is nearing 100 locations globally, and we believe Mike's skills will be instrumental in growing our franchise recruitment initiatives," said Mike Rotondo, CEO of Altitude Trampoline Park. "The past several years has consisted of remarkable momentum, and to align with our ongoing development, it is crucial for us to expand our leadership team with industry experts, like Mike. He is a seasoned leader known for delivering strong business results and fostering meaningful connections with franchisees, and we're eager to bring his strategic vision for growth to Altitude."

Bringing more than three decades of domestic and international franchising experience, Stout has a history of implementing successful growth strategies. His leadership has played a key role in the opening of over 1,500 units spanning multiple continents and industries. Prior to Altitude, Stout held senior franchise and business development roles with companies including Shipley Do-Nuts, Save-A-Lot Food Stores, Papa John's, Carl's Jr. and Hardee's. An expert in the franchise industry, Stout has led development teams in the areas of growth initiatives, franchise recruitment, site selection, and construction. Stout will bring his expertise to Altitude to assist in refining the brand's growth strategies as the brand continues to expand worldwide.

"I am honored to join Altitude's exceptional team and to work closely with the brand's current and prospective franchisees. 2023 was a pivotal year for Altitude, with 25 deal signings, and we are already gaining notable momentum in 2024 with 12 planned park openings," said Mike Stout. "Altitude's business model provides an enticing investment opportunity for franchise candidates, offering safe, family-fun attractions, a diversified mix of revenue streams including its membership program and private event packages, and significant growth potential across the nation. I believe Altitude presents a strong value proposition, and I look forward to working with new franchise candidates who are passionate about being involved in their communities and providing a go-to destination for family-friendly fun."

Altitude Trampoline Park is owned by Indoor Active Brands, a platform company that focuses on indoor entertainment concepts. Most recently, Indoor Active Brands announced the launch of its latest brand, The Pickle Pad, an indoor pickleball playground featuring a chef-inspired restaurant, bar, and yard games for all ages. Established by NRD Capital, Indoor Active Brands utilizes industry experience in the family entertainment and restaurant industries to support and assist its franchisees.

The brand is actively seeking qualified candidates to help grow its footprint throughout the U.S. in Kansas City, MO, Minneapolis, MN, Las Vegas, NV,

Denver, CO, among others. To learn more about franchise opportunities and upcoming store openings, contact Kailee Apodaca at [email protected] or visit .

About Altitude Trampoline Park

Altitude Trampoline Park is a premier family-friendly entertainment destination offering cutting-edge attractions and Party Packages to accommodate all of life's most meaningful celebrations. Altitude is the home for active family fun! The brand offers children's birthday party packages and special events, providing two hours of unlimited jump time and access to all of Altitude's attractions, including trampolines, playgrounds, basketball, dodgeball, interactive games and more. Altitude's successful $10 Endless Jumps Membership program allows children unlimited access to the brand's attractions for a fixed price, offering a great way for families to stay together and play together all year long. Nearing 100 locations worldwide, Altitude parks are centrally located and easily accessible, making it the convenient, budget friendly choice for families in 2024. More information can be found at

altitudetrampolinepark .

About Indoor Active Brands

Indoor Active Brands is a platform company focused on owning and operating franchising concepts in the indoor family entertainment industry. Created by NRD Capital, Indoor Active Brands currently consists of Altitude Trampoline Park and The Pickle Pad. Indoor Active Brands leverages years of experience in the family entertainment and restaurant industries to provide unmatched support for its franchisees. For more information about Indoor Active Brands visit .



Media Contact:

Andrea Mazzola, Fish Consulting

[email protected] | 956-893-9150

SOURCE Altitude Trampoline Park