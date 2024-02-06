Soci Dominates G2's 2024 Best Software Awards, Proving Unrivaled Excellence In Comarketing Cloud Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With unmatched customer service and AI-powered solutions, SOCi clinches the spotlight, earning its place in eight categories, including the prestigious Best Global Software Companies

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi Inc. , the leading CoMarketing Cloud Platform for multi-location enterprises, today announced it has been named to G2's 2024 Best Software Awards , earning a placement in eight categories including #31 in Best Global Software Companies .

"Enterprises often face challenges managing their local online visibility across locations, primarily due to limited time and skill gaps. But we have worked tirelessly to develop a truly intelligent platform that acts as a data analyst and trained digital marketer for every location, providing unparalleled value and time savings to our customers," said Falk Gottlob, Chief Product Officer, SOCi. "We're honored that our customers consider us a valuable localized marketing partner as we reshape the future of the digital marketing industry with innovation and a relentless commitment to simplifying the lives of marketers."

This is SOCi's third time receiving a G2's Best Software Award recognition, earning its place this year thanks to its best-in-class customer service and dedication to developing game-changing, AI-powered solutions for multi-location enterprises. This includes the steady rollout of SOCi's Genius line of next-generation autonomous marketing products that help efficiently manage and scale time-consuming marketing tasks. Genius Reviews and Genius Social are revolutionizing the way marketers manage their online reputation, create localized content, and engage with their customers online.

In addition to Best Global Software Companies, SOCi earned a spot in the following categories:



Best Software Products (#38)

Highest Satisfaction Products (#9)

Marketing and Digital Advertising Products (#5)

AI Products (#49)

Products for Enterprise (#43)

Products for Mid-Market (#34) Products for Small Business (#39)

SOCi's CoMarketing Cloud has helped countless enterprises revamp their local visibility strategy to better reach and engage with their customers, from review and listings management support to social media and local landing page rollout. Multi-location brands like Ike's Love & Sandwiches and Le Creuset have seen remarkable results, including a 54% increase in organic traffic from social media and a 96% increase in Google Map views.

Here's what SOCi customers have to say:



"SOCi is truly an amazing marketing tool and it has changed marketing for the better. It is very easy to navigate the website and also easy enough to integrate into your daily workload. I love the features for social media engagement responses and the option to use it in conjunction with Canva to make your own creative posts. The customer service is on point, and they make solving any issue with the website easy. I use

SOCi 5 days a week, and everyday I love it more." – From G2

"The

SOCi platform is extremely user friendly and packed with a handful of helpful reporting insights. Our team is in constant contact with the CS team and each call is always fruitful and progresses our technological stack. The review analytics are extremely helpful and it's an EXTREME load off our shoulders to have the ability to respond to reviews from multiple channels all within one platform." - From G2

G2's 2024 Best Software Awards feature more than 30 different lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2's proprietary algorithm, which is based on G2's verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least 50 approved reviews during the 2023 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2's 2024 Best Software Awards and read more about G2's methodology .

About SOCi

SOCi is the leading CoMarketing Cloud Platform for multi-location enterprises. We empower businesses like Ace Hardware, Jersey Mike's, Kumon, and Ford to automate and scale their marketing efforts across all locations and digital channels in a way that is brand directed, locally perfected, and data connected. Through the use of best-in-class generative AI and machine learning, the SOCi Genius platform provides multi-location enterprises actionable insights and recommendations while automating their most important workflows at scale. With SOCi, businesses can strengthen their digital presence across local search and social pages while protecting their online reputation, driving improved customer engagement and market leading results. To learn more about how SOCi can help fuel your localized marketing success, please visit us at or message us at [email protected] .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually - including employees at all Fortune 500 companies - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business - including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit and follow us on Twitter

and

LinkedIn .

