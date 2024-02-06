Carahsoft Exhibits Innovative Healthcare Solutions At The Vive 2024 Conference In Los Angeles, February 25-28, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESTON Va., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted IT Solutions Provider for the Healthcare IndustryTM, will be joined by more than 20 technology partners at ViVE 2024 . Established by HLTH and CHIME, ViVE brings together a vibrant ecosystem of healthcare leaders, Government agencies, medical providers and other industry experts to advance the business of digital healthcare. The conference will take place February 25-28 in Los Angeles, California, and provides attendees with the opportunity to gain market insights, connect over common goals and explore technologies that will forge the future of digital healthcare. LEARN:

ViVE 2024 will feature more than 300 healthcare IT experts from private and Public Sector health organizations and leading technology innovators who will share valuable insights to advance healthcare initiatives by maximizing enabling technologies. In addition to several keynote speakers, ViVE will also include breakout session topics and themes such as:

Care Model Behavior

Coworking with Tech

Dollars and Sense of Digital Health Investments

Health Systems Staying Above Water

Health Tech Showcase: What's Up Next

Healthcare Disrupted

Is it Really All About the Patient?

Lights, Camera, AI in Action

Mastering Data Like It's Your Most Valuable Asset

Tech That Moves Mountains The Policy-Shaped Future

This year ViVE is featuring its inaugural 1-on-1 Matchmaking Program that offers curated connections for healthcare providers and participating sponsors in 15-minute meetings to match organizational needs with technology and service solutions. This personalized learning program is an ideal opportunity for those navigating the dynamic technology landscape of healthcare to apply the thought leadership principles discussed in the main sessions with leading solutions in the market. ATTEND:

Sunday – Wednesday, February 25-28, 2024 Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 S Figueroa St

Los Angeles, CA 90015

Directions ENGAGE:

Carahsoft and more than 20 vendor partners will showcase a full range of cybersecurity, multicloud and healthcare technology solutions at ViVE 2024. Visit the Carahsoft team at booth #1349 and its partners at the booths, meeting pods (MP), meeting cubes (MC) and viewing booth demo kiosks (VB) highlighted below. Carahsoft Vendors Participating at ViVE:

. Armis (#1851) . Microsoft (MC-460) . Snowflake (#2640) . Acquia (#1349) . NICE (#1329) . Talkdesk (MP-2754) . Broadcom (#1223) . Palo Alto Networks (VB-1758) . UiPath (#1424) . Collibra (VB-2623) . Proofpoint (#2226) . Yext (MP-2958) . Crowdstrike (#2149) . Proven Optics (#1349) . Zebra (#2331) . Cynerio (#3024) . Salesforce (#2430) . Zscaler (#1957) . Five9 (VB-946) . Samsung (#830) . Informatica (MC-454) . ServiceNow (#2918)

Carahsoft works with technology partners, resellers, systems integrators and consultants to provide healthcare institutions with industry leading IT products, services and training. Carahsoft's IT solutions portfolio products are available through the company's GSA Schedule, NASA SEWP V, ITES-SW2, CDM and 2GIT contracts, and numerous agency-specific, state and education contract vehicles and cooperative purchasing agreements. Visit Carahsoft/buy to learn more.

CARAHSOFT-HOSTED CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT:

Additionally, Carahsoft is hosting the 3rd annual Opioid Task Force: Charity Golf Tournament on Saturday, February 24th, in collaboration with IT vendor sponsors preceding the ViVE Conference. Join healthcare CIOs from around the nation who will be participating. All proceeds from the sponsorships go to the CHIME Opioid Task Force. For additional details and registration, visit the Carahsoft event page .

JOIN TODAY!

For other conference details and to register for this event, click here . Utilize Carahsoft's exclusive discount code“CarahSAVE150” to save $150 on registration. To learn more about Carahsoft's presence at the event, visit Carahsoft's ViVE 2024 event page or contact Kennedy Mott at (571)-662-3178 or ... .

About Carahsoft's Healthcare Technology Portfolio

Carahsoft's Healthcare Technology Portfolio encompasses more than 65 vendor partners. As The Trusted IT Solutions Provider for the Healthcare IndustryTM, Carahsoft offers innovative healthcare technology solutions that improve the overall quality, safety and effectiveness of health delivery systems through data management and storage solutions, network security systems protected by privilege access control, security solutions to mitigate cyber threats and breaches, HIPAA-compliant software and digital records of patient health information (EMR/EHR). Discover more about Carahsoft's Healthcare Technology solutions here .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Healthcare Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

