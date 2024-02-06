Millwright Regional Council – Canada And Build A Dream, Unite To Kickstart Women's Skilled Trades Journey

This partnership underscores the Millwright Regional Council - Canada's unwavering commitment to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion within their union, exemplifying dedication to building a stronger, more inclusive skilled trades community. As part of their partnership, Millwright Regional Council – Canada and Build a Dream will together sign a memorandum to continue work in the future.

Actively promoting diversity, the Millwright Regional Council – Canada not only enhances their union but also contributes to the strength of their membership and the continued success of their contractor partners.

Participants in the Introduction to Millwrighting Program will also receive comprehensive wrap-around holistic support from Build a Dream, including financial assistance and personalized support through career coaching designed to eliminate barriers, ensuring every woman has the opportunity to actively participate and succeed. This initiative aims not only to provide essential skills training but also to create an environment where women can thrive, forging successful careers in millwrighting.

While this collaboration commences in Courtice, Ontario, both partners aim to broaden the program's reach nationwide. The ultimate goal is to create a profound and far-reaching movement, inspiring women across the country to pursue and excel in the skilled trades - a journey toward a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive future.

Quotes

“By partnering with Build a Dream, we're harnessing a unique opportunity to expand our network and recruit more women into our workforce. This partnership reinforces our commitment to continue working with organizations that build pathways for success through education, experience, and knowledge. Our goal is to diversify and expand our workforce while empowering our members to deliver world-class construction, maintenance, and operation services.” - Mark Beardsworth, Executive Secretary-Treasurer, Millwright Regional Council - Canada

“In launching the Introduction to Millwrighting Program alongside the Millwright Regional Council - Canada, we're not just responding to the skilled worker shortage; we're rewriting the narrative of who can succeed in the skilled trades. The five-week intensive program is meticulously crafted to be more than an educational journey; it's a transformative experience. It's about instilling confidence, fostering resilience, and ensuring that every participant emerges not just prepared for apprenticeship but empowered to be trailblazer in their union and the industry. We believe in equipping these women with the tools to not only to succeed in navigating the challenges of apprenticeship and the skilled trades but to truly thrive, incite change, and set new standards.” - Nour Hachem-Fawaz, President and Founder, Build a Dream

Additional Information

Ten exceptional women were selected to participate in this transformative program, having demonstrated outstanding potential and dedication. To ensure their success and integration into the union, each participant will undergo an intensive five-week introduction to millwrighting, equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed for excelling in their roles and establishing a solid foundation for a career as union millwrights.

Through the collaborative efforts of industry partners, the Millwright Regional Council has secured unique work placements for these new members, opportunities previously unavailable. However, the ongoing success in these placements relies on the individual commitment, hard work, and dedication of each participant. The Millwright Regional Council - Canada encourages every participant not only to meet but to exceed expectations, embodying the values of their union and becoming inspiring role models for future union millwrights.

