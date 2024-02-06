Love Shines Bright With Dangbei's Valentine's Day Projector Deals: Up To $260 Off

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This Valentine's Day, why not spend quality time together right at home? The innovative large-screen entertainment brand, Dangbei , is offering great deals with discounts of up to $260 on select home projectors. This exclusive offer is available from February 5th to 18th and includes a special discount on their newly released Dangbei Atom Google TVTM laser projector with built-in Netflix.Valentine's Day DealsDangbei Atom ($150 off): The top choice for couples, offering an extensive array of movies and TV shows along with personalized recommendations from Google TV. It is the thinnest laser model that boasts 1200 ISO lumens, providing a brilliantly illuminated romantic movie night.Dangbei Mars Pro ($260 off): Tailored for couples seeking a genuine laser private theater experience at home, featuring an immersive 4K image that spans up to 200 inches. Enhanced with dual 10W DTS-HD and Dolby Audio sound, it delivers a cinematic audio-visual treat.Dangbei Mars ($100 off): Specifically designed for those who crave absolute clarity while streaming Netflix. Equipped with ultra-bright 2100 ISO lumens powered by lasers and built-in certified Netflix, it ensures a top-notch viewing experience.Emotn N1 ($70 off): A just-right Valentine's Day gift idea, the first officially licensed Netflix projector by Dangbei. Compact, sleek, and budget-friendly, it brings the joy of streaming in high quality to the loved ones.Dangbei Neo ($50 off): Lightweight and ideal for couples who enjoy traveling or camping under the stars. An intimate vibe can be created in seconds to then enjoy a Netflix binge-watching session.Top Pick for Couples: Dangbei AtomDate night with endless entertainment: As Dangbei's first Google TV laser projector with officially licensed Netflix, Atom provides a diverse range of streaming apps and content ecosystems, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, and many others. New interests can be discovered together, close cuddling and re-watching favorite rom-coms are enjoyable, and music apps make dancing the night away possible-the possibilities are endless.Big-screen private theater: Atom transforms any room into a private theater. The 180-inch display with 1200 ISO lumens creates a truly immersive experience, whether it's a misty Irish countryside, Parisian cafes, or a moonlit beach. Unforgettable moments can be created with the Atom to enjoy a shared cinematic journey for two.Romantic mood set in seconds: No larger than a book and lighter than a typical laptop, the Atom allows easy portability anywhere in the home. No more fiddling with settings-thanks to autofocus, auto keystone correction, and other smart screen adaptations, the Atom ensures a rectangular image in seconds. It's time to project a loving date night instantly.Connecting. Creating. Sharing: Planning an intimate movie night has never been easier with the Atom's smart features. Google TV's intuitive interface provides customized recommendations tailored to individual interests. The Watchlist allows for saving content that couples want to view later. No more wasting time typing or hunting through apps, thanks to the hands-free Google Assistant.This Valentine's Day is the time to express love with Dangbei projectors, where innovation meets heartfelt connection. Love shines bright with a $260 discount during Dangbei's exclusive sale period from February 5th to 18th.To explore a wider selection of super-bright laser projectors and budget-friendly mini projectors and to take advantage of this limited-time offer, please visit dangbei.

