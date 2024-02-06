Mentorapm Sponsors Networking Breaks At Utility Management Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Tacoma Zach, co-founder and CEO of MentorAPMPHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leading-edge Asset Performance and Work Management software MentorAPMTM announced its official sponsorship of the Networking Breaks at the upcoming Utility Management Conference (UMC) in Portland, Oregon, February 13-16, 2024. Providing coffee and conversation, MentorAPM will also unveil its“Show Your Assets Some Love” campaign in honor of Valentine's Day.“Infrastructure needs a lot of love, but that requires resources,” said Tacoma Zach, co-founder and CEO of MentorAPM.“We know there is a finite amount of time, attention and funding, so our software helps utilities answer the most important question: Where are you going to spend the money? Designed for the whole utility, MentorAPM provides a single source of truth for asset information, providing a prioritized roadmap and transforming chaos into consensus.”Zach is attending the conference on behalf of MentorAPM, along with MentorAPM Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Zach and Senior Account Executive David Stadelmann. To schedule a meeting, visit MentorAPM's Hubspot to select a date and time, or visit the Networking Break area where coffee will be served at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day of the conference.“We are looking forward to connecting with utility managers and sector leaders at UMC,” said Stadelmann.“By helping systems identify risk, set priorities, and target resources, MentorAPM can guide utilities in the right direction.”UMC is jointly hosted by the Water Environment Federation (WEF) and American Water Works Association (AWWA) and is held in cooperation with the Pacific Northwest Clean Water Association (PNCWA). The full conference program is available online .###About MentorAPMMentorAPM is a leading-edge asset management software solution, powered by more than 50 years of experience with asset-intensive industries and utilities to help end users connect plant and network assets, workforce and data in a single solution. Founded in 2017 by industry veterans Tacoma Zach and John Clow, MentorAPM uniquely delivers effective asset management by equipping organizations with vital tools to identify, prioritize, and fortify critical infrastructure while simplifying and streamlining the decision-making process. The cloud-based suite includes a central CMMS integrated with powerful Asset Performance Management and risk-based decision support – all built on a foundation of asset management best practices that inform the right asset strategies.

