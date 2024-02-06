Canal Periodontal Partners: A New Chapter In South Jersey Periodontal Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mario J. Canal DMD

Dr. Andrew Yousef

Dr. Timothy Parsons

Canal Periodontal Partners Grows, Providing Timely, Specialized Care with Expert Team in South Jersey

- Mario J. Canal DMDMOORESTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Mario J. Canal proudly announces the launch of Canal Periodontal Partners, marking a new era in specialized periodontal care for the South Jersey community. With the expansion of the office and team, including the recent additions of Dr. Andrew Yousef and Dr. Timothy Parsons, the practice is poised to offer unprecedented care in the region.Dr. Canal comments, "As we embark on this new chapter, our dedication to advancing periodontal health remains unwavering. We are committed to providing our patients with the most sophisticated periodontal treatments available, ensuring optimal oral health and well-being."A Beacon of Specialized Periodontal ExcellenceDr. Mario J. Canal, a leader in Periodontics in Moorestown, NJ for decades, alongside his team of exceptional doctors, represents the core of Canal Perio Partners. The practice, leveraging more than 35 years of combined experience, continues to set the standard for patient care in Moorestown and beyond, offering best-in-class services to our referral partners and their patients."We look forward to the opportunity to continue to support the communities' needs for another 35 years," adds Dr. Canal.Accessibility and Convenience for All PatientsConveniently located at 285 S. Church Street, Suite 7, Moorestown, NJ, Canal Periodontal Partners is easily accessible for those seeking specialized periodontal treatments.The office hours cater to various schedules:Monday & Tuesday: 7:00AM–8:00PMWednesday: 8:00AM–5:00PMThursday: 7:00AM–4:00PMFriday: 7:00AM–1:00PMTo schedule an appointment:Current Patients: 856-439-1200New Patients: 856-499-5363Committed to Superior Periodontal HealthCanal Periodontal Partners prides itself on its commitment to superior periodontal health, combining advanced technology with a patient-centered approach to ensure each visit is comfortable and effective.About Canal Periodontal PartnersSpecializing in comprehensive periodontal care, Canal Periodontal Partners has been a fixture in the Moorestown, NJ community for over 30 years. Our team of board-certified periodontists is dedicated to advancing oral health with personalized and innovative periodontal treatments.Contact UsFor unparalleled periodontal care in Moorestown, NJ , visit:Canal Periodontal Partners285 S. Church Street, Suite 7Moorestown, NJ 08057Current Patients: 856-439-1200New Patients: 856-499-5363CanalPerioPartnersCanal Periodontal Partners is the number one reviewed Periodontist in New Jersey

