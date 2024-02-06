Animal Feed Protein Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Animal Feed Protein Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033 The animal feed protein market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $372.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%.”
- The Business Research Company
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The animal feed protein market is thoroughly covered in The Business Research Company's "Animal Feed Protein Global Market Report 2024 ," providing comprehensive market information. According to TBRC's projections, the animal feed protein market size is anticipated to achieve $372.95 billion in 2028, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%.
The expansion of the animal feed protein market is attributed to the heightened demand for meat products. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the animal feed protein market share. Key players in the animal feed protein market comprise Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tyson Foods Inc., CHS Inc., Nitta Gelatin Inc., and Groupe LACTALIS.
Animal Feed Protein Market Segments
.By Product: Plant Protein, Animal Protein, Alternative Protein
.By Livestock: Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Aquaculture, Petfood, Equine
.By Form: Dry, Liquid
.By Geography: The global animal feed protein market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
Animal feed protein market encompasses food provided to farm animals, primarily livestock, as part of their care. Animal protein meals serve as crucial structural components in animal tissues. This feed contributes to enhancing animal immunity, performance, and productivity.
Read More On The Animal Feed Protein Global Market Report At:
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Animal Feed Protein Market Trends And Strategies
4. Animal Feed Protein Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Animal Feed Protein Market Size And Growth
......
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Animal Food Global Market Report 2024
Feed Premix Global Market Report 2024
Feed Acidifiers Global Market Report 2024
About The Business Research Company
The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.
Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database
The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.
Contact Information
The Business Research Company:
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: ...
Check out our:
LinkedIn:
Twitter:
Facebook:
YouTube:
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
...
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
(22) Food and Beverages Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027 - YouTube
MENAFN06022024003118003196ID1107817764
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.