Global Drugs Of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Drugs Of Abuse (DOA) Testing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market is thoroughly covered in The Business Research Company's "Drugs Of Abuse (DOA) Testing Global Market Report 2024," providing comprehensive market information. According to TBRC's projections, the drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market size is anticipated to achieve $10.48 billion in 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%.

The expansion of the drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market is attributed to the rising demand for drug abuse treatment. The North America region is anticipated to dominate the drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market share. Key players in the drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market comprise Siemens AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Drugs Of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Segments

.By Product And Service: Analyzers, Rapid Testing Devices, Consumables, Laboratory Services

.By Sample Type: Urine, Hair, Oral Fluid, Breath

.By Application: Pain Management, Criminal Justice, Workplace Screening

.By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Forensic Laboratories, Other End Users

.By Geography: The global drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Drug of abuse (DOA) testing refers to the examination of a substance, such as a drug, chemical, or plant product, that is usually treated recreationally. It includes marijuana, cocaine, opioids, amphetamines, alcohol, and PCP, which are tested for on a drug panel. The patient's urine, saliva, blood, hair, or sweat are used in this clinical screening procedure.

