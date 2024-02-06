Global Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company 's Special Offer: Get a 33% discount on Opportunities and Strategies Reports

The Business Research Company's "Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Global Market Report 2024 is an exhaustive source of information covering all aspects of the immunohistochemistry (IHC) market. According to TBRC's market projection, the immunohistochemistry (IHC) market size is anticipated to achieve $3.77 billion by 2028, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%.

The expansion in the immunohistochemistry (IHC) market is attributed to the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases. North America is anticipated to dominate the immunohistochemistry (IHC) market share. Key players in the immunohistochemistry (IHC) market encompass Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, The Merck Group, Danaher Corporation, and PerkinElmer Inc.

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market Segments

.By Product: Antibodies, Equipment, Reagents, Kits

.By Applications: Diagnostics, Drug Testing, Other Applications

.By End-Users: Hospitals And Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, Other End-Users

.By Geography: The global immunohistochemistry (IHC) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

sample_request?id=9267&type=smp

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) is the technique in diagnosis that uses antibody-antigen interaction to locate particular proteins and antigens in the tissue section. This interaction is visualized using chromogenic detection using enzyme-substrate or fluorescent detection using fluorescent dye.

Read More On The Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Global Market Report At:

report/immunohistochemistry-ihc-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market Trends And Strategies

4. Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Viral Vectors And Plasmid DNA Global Market Report 2024

report/viral-vectors-and-plasmid-dna-global-market-report

Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) Based Rapid Test Global Market Report 2024

report/lateral-flow-immunoassay-based-rapid-test-global-market-report

Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

report/immunochemistry-diagnostic-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn