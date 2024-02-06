Transparentrx Launches MARGIE An Innovative Pharmacy Information Portal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

America's first fiduciary model pharmacy benefit manager

Introducing MARGIETM: TransparentRx's Innovative Step Towards Enhanced Pharmacy Care and Member Engagement

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TransparentRx proudly announces the launch of MARGIE TM (Multi-Application Remote Graphical Information Ecosystem), a state-of-the-art pharmacy information portal, ushering in a new era of healthcare technology and member engagement. MARGIETM, the first phase of TransparentRx's ambitious multi-phase project, sets the foundation for a revolutionary 3rd generation claims processing platform.

MARGIETM is designed as a comprehensive member portal and mobile application, enhancing patient engagement, and offering a suite of tools for a seamless healthcare experience. Key features include secure messaging, digital ID cards, a personalized medicine cabinet, claim history review, drug look-up tools, out-of-pocket cost comparisons, and targeted health messages. This innovative platform empowers users with vital information, ensuring timely and informed decisions regarding prescription drug benefits.

The launch of MARGIETM underscores TransparentRx's commitment to quality improvement, process efficiency, cost savings, and member satisfaction. The portal is expected to significantly contribute to HEDIS STAR compliance, adherence care-gap closure, and patient communication efficiency. Furthermore, MARGIETM is a testament to TransparentRx's dedication to healthcare innovation, marking a crucial step towards a more informed and engaged healthcare consumer base.

TransparentRx stands out as a pioneer in the pharmacy benefit management (PBM) sector, distinguished as America's first fiduciary model PBM. This innovative approach places a strong emphasis on transparency and trust, ensuring that clients receive the most cost-effective and ethical pharmacy benefit services. Committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability, TransparentRx revolutionizes the PBM industry by aligning its interests exclusively with those of its clients, a commitment that's deeply embedded in its unique business model and service offerings.

Tyrone Squires , Founder and Managing Director, emphasized the significance of this launch, stating, 'With MARGIETM, TransparentRx embarks on a transformative journey, laying the groundwork for future innovations in healthcare technology and member services. This is a pivotal step in our mission to revolutionize patient care and engagement.

Tyrone Squires

TransparentRx

+1 866-499-1940

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn