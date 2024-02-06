Humic Acid Market 2024 : Share, Latest Trends, Revenue Report And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Humic Acid Market

The market is witnessing strong growth, driven by the rising focus on sustainable agriculture, along with the increasing need for soil remediation solutions.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group's report titled "Humic Acid Market Report by Form (Powdered, Granular, Liquid), Sales Channel (Direct, Indirect), Application (Agriculture, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Horticulture, and Others), and Region 2024-2032", Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the humic acid market share .

What is the global market for humic acid?

The global humic acid market size reached US$ 658.7 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,358.1 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of Humic Acid Industry:

.Significant Agricultural Advancements:

In recent years, the humic acid market has experienced significant growth due to advancements in agriculture. Humic acid, a natural organic compound derived from organic matter, has gained recognition for its positive impact on soil health and plant growth. Farmers and agricultural professionals have increasingly turned to humic acid-based products to enhance soil fertility, improve nutrient uptake by plants, and boost crop yields. The ability of humic acid to chelate and release essential nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, from the soil has been a game-changer in modern agriculture. As sustainable and environmentally friendly farming practices gain prominence, the role of humic soil in soil conditioning and crop production is expected to continue driving the market forward.

.Growing Awareness about Organic Farming:

The rising awareness and demand for organic and sustainable farming practices have fueled the growth of the humic acid market. Organic farming relies on natural methods to enhance soil quality and minimize the use of synthetic chemicals. Humic acid aligns perfectly with these principles, as it promotes soil health, enhances water retention, and aids in the breakdown of organic matter. Consumers are increasingly choosing organic produce, creating a strong market for farmers to adopt organic farming techniques. The ability of humic acid to improve soil structure and support the growth of healthier crops without the use of harmful chemicals has positioned it as a valuable tool in the organic farming movement.

.Environmental Concerns and Soil Remediation:

Environmental concerns, including soil degradation and contamination, have driven the demand for humic acid-based solutions in soil remediation and land reclamation. The unique properties of humic acid make it an effective agent for restoring damaged soils and removing heavy metals and pollutants. Industries such as mining, construction, and waste disposal have led to soil pollution in various regions. The ability of humic acid to bind with contaminants and facilitate their removal from soil has made it an essential component in environmental remediation efforts. As governments and organizations prioritize environmental sustainability and soil conservation, the humic acid market is expected to witness sustained growth in the coming years.

Which company humic acid is best?

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Humic Acid Industry:

.Agbest Technology Co. Limited

.Arctech Inc.

.Black Earth Humic

.Cifo Srl

.Desarrollo Agrícola y Minero S.A.

.Humic Growth Solutions Inc.

.Humintech GmbH

.Jiangxi PingxiangAnhua Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

.Jiloca Industrial S.A. (JISA)

.Saint Humic Acid

.The Andersons Inc.

.Xian Shan Yuan Agriculture Technology Co. Ltd.

Humic Acid Market Report Segmentation:

By Form:

.Powdered

.Granular

.Liquid

Based on the form, the market has been divided into powdered, granular, and liquid.

By Sales Channel:

.Direct

.Indirect

On the basis of the sales channel, the market has been segmented into direct and indirect.

By Application:

.Agriculture

.Animal Feed

.Pharmaceuticals

.Horticulture

.Others

Agriculture holds maximum number of shares due to the fundamental role of humic acid in enhancing soil fertility, nutrient absorption by plants, and ultimately, increasing crop yields, making it a cornerstone of modern agricultural practices.

Regional Insights:

. North America (United States, Canada)

. Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

. Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

. Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific's dominance in the humic acid market is attributed to its extensive agricultural activities, rapid industrialization, and increasing adoption of humic acid-based products in both agriculture and environmental remediation sectors in the region.

Global Humic Acid Market Trends:

Water scarcity is a growing global concern, particularly in regions facing drought and water stress. The ability of humic acid to enhance the water retention of soil capacity and improve water infiltration has made it an attractive solution for water-efficient agriculture. As farmers strive to maximize water usage and reduce irrigation needs, the demand for humic acid-based products has risen as a means to address water scarcity challenges. Additionally, ongoing research and development efforts in the field of humic acid applications have led to the discovery of new and innovative uses for this natural organic compound.

These developments have expanded the market beyond traditional agriculture and soil remediation applications. Emerging sectors, such as animal husbandry, aquaculture, and bioremediation, are exploring the benefits of humic acid, contributing to its market growth. other than this, in numerous regions, regulatory bodies are promoting sustainable farming practices and endorsing organic soil conditioners such as humic acid. Government incentives and subsidies for adopting eco-friendly farming methods have played a crucial role in boosting the humic acid market. These favorable regulations encourage farmers and industries to invest in humic acid-based products to meet environmental compliance standards.

