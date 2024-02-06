How To Hit Zero Emissions Without A Heat Pump

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Heat pumps aren't suitable for every home. For homeowners looking to decarbonise, Fischer has created a list of alternatives to help reduce household emissions.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Around one fifth of the UK's total carbon emissions come from the home. With the UK legally bound to be net zero by 2050 and decarbonisation efforts speeding up, Heat Pumps have emerged as the zero emission tech, firmly at the centre of the UK's Net Zero strategy.

Heat Pumps aren't new technology, having been deployed across Europe for decades. They work by compressing the surrounding ambient air to heat up the home, like a fridge in reverse.

Boasting up to 400% efficiency, heat pumps, on paper, sound like the ideal alternative to gas boilers. In reality, heat pumps are not suitable for homes with poor insulation, struggle to reach comfortable temperatures, and are often expensive to install.

But for UK homeowners looking to reduce their carbon emissions, there are other eco-friendly heat pump alternatives on the market. Electric heating manufacturer Fischer has compiled a list of cleaner heating options and some top tips to help UK homes reach net zero.

Keith Bastian, CEO of Fischer says:

“There's no question that heat pumps will play a part in helping us to net zero. But heating homes in the UK is not a one size fits all solution. The Government needs to put just as much effort into highlighting other forms of zero emission heating - giving consumers greater choice to suit their circumstances.”

Home Improvements

Little fixes can go a long way. Start by looking around the home. What can be upgraded, sealed, and resealed? Covering drafts in all the nooks and crannies will do wonders for preventing heat loss.

According to the Energy Saving Trust, by upgrading single glazed windows to A++ double glazing, there are potential savings of up to 420kg of CO2 a year. These changes, and keeping heat in the home will allow homeowners to reduce energy usage. Allowing for lower energy bills as well as carbon emissions.

Finally, don't neglect the lights. By upgrading to LED lights, it'll bring around 50,000 hours of usage and pose great energy efficiency compared to standard incandescent bulbs.

Upgrade Your Boiler

Many Gas boilers are outdated, inefficient and unreliable, especially in the winter. Electric boilers provide increased efficiency and emit zero emissions when in use. They also have no requirement for a flue so can be placed practically anywhere in the home. Also containing no moving parts so maintenance is kept to a minimum.

Electric Boilers also hold the benefit of being able to function with existing wet radiators and can be connected to solar panels.



Solar Power

Solar power generates electricity that'll power all the devices in the home and now has the capacity to even charge cars. Occasionally with solar power, the amount of energy generated can succeed demand. This excess energy can with be stored inside a battery for future use or fed back into the national grid and contribute to regional decarbonisation efforts.

Solar panels can be used with other low emission products in the home, such as electric heating, electric boilers. Allowing for a self sustaining ecosystem in the home.

SMART Meters

Energy suppliers are currently in the process of contacting customers about upgrading their current meter to a SMART one.

Since January 2022 all gas and electricity suppliers have binding annual installation targets to roll out smart meters to their customers by the end of 2025.

SMART meters are supplied with a device that lets homeowners track their energy use in real-time and can be an effective way to help reduce energy use and lower carbon emissions.

By utilising the IHD bundled with the SMART meter. It unlocks the ability to track energy and cO2 usage in near real time. Allow for informed decisions - cutting back on emissions when able to do so.



Looking Forward

It's possible to hit zero emissions without investing in a heat pump. However, if the property is suitable and well insulated then a heat pump is one of the most efficient ways to lower household carbon emissions.

By increasing awareness of the myriad of options available for UK homeowners that go beyond heat pumps. It will increase consumer confidence in Net Zero goals, whilst supporting domestic decarbonastion on a grander scale.



Keith Bastian, CEO of Fischer Future Heat says:

"Our target is just to ensure that every home has a form of heating that does not emit anything into the atmosphere. And I think there are plenty of options available for it . Whether it's a heat pump or a boiler. Because ultimately the goal is to reduce our emissions”

