Santosh Suman Disagrees With Father Manjhi's Demand For Two Ministerial Berths

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Feb 6 (IANS) Bihar IT and SC/ST Minister Santosh Kumar Suman on Tuesday disagreed with his father and HAM-S supremo Jitan Ram Manjhi's demand for two ministerial berths for his party in the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government.

He also expressed satisfaction over the departments given to him.

Taking charge of his ministries, Suman said that he has no complaints about the ministries given to him by Nitish Kumar.

"If I had any doubt about the ministries given to me, I would not be sitting here. Everything is fine here and I am happy with the departments given to me. Hence, I took charge of the departments and will perform according to my capacity," he said.

Asked about Manjhi not being pleased about one cabinet minister and that the ministry allocated to him in the past was given to his son as well, Suman said: "It may be his personal opinion. I don't want to comment on that. It will be better for you (media persons) to ask him."

Keeping in view of the current position of the state government, Manjhi was trying to bargain with Nitish Kumar for more posts. The new government has 128 MLAs - 78 from the BJP, 45 from the JD-U, 4 from the HAMS and 1 independent - against the majority figure of 122 MLAs. If HAMS would take back its support, the Nitish Kumar government would barely be over a majority.

--IANS

ajk/vd