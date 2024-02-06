Adcellerant Attains B-Corp Certification, Reinforcing Its Commitment To Sustainable Business Practices

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AdCellerant makes quality digital marketing accessible to every business.

DENVER, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdCellerant, a digital marketing and advertising leader, proudly announces its B Corp Certification. As a B Corp, we're counted among 7,993 other businesses leading a global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy.

The B-Corp certification shows AdCellerant's consistent dedication, detailed reporting, and verified positive effects.

Shelby Carlson, COO and Co-Founder of AdCellerant

The prestigious B-Corp certification is awarded to companies that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability, underscoring AdCellerant's unwavering

commitment to creating positive impacts beyond profitability. This journey was marked by a rigorous assessment of the company's practices and values.

AdCellerant's Areas of Impact

Earning our B-Corp certification highlights AdCellerant's continued and consistent dedication, detailed reporting, and verified positive effects in our three primary focus areas.



Environment. We evaluate our environmental footprint, focusing on sustainability practices, carbon reductions, and effective waste management.

Community. Our involvement and impact within the local community are gauged, including volunteer efforts and community development initiatives. Team member well-being.

We measure our success in creating a nurturing and productive work environment, emphasizing well-being and growth.

This accolade further strengthens our commitment to growing our positive impact as part of the B Corp community. B Corp status aligns seamlessly with our vision of extending Madison Avenue-level marketing solutions to Main Street businesses. Serving local communities resonates deeply with us from a commercial and social perspective. This achievement further demonstrates how AdCellerant is different from the competition, focused on Partners, their Communities, and the Team by making a positive difference commercially, socially, and environmentally.



"We're thrilled to announce our B-Corp certification, marking a significant

milestone in our journey towards sustainability," said Shelby Carlson, COO

and Co-Founder of AdCellerant. "This certification reaffirms our mission to

leverage business as a force for good, aligning our values with concrete

actions that benefit our community, team, and the environment."

"Becoming a B Corp has been our focus for several years; it's incredible to achieve this along with our new partnership with Clearview Capital as it reinforces how aligned we are on People, Profit, and Planet. Our goals are aligned, and they're laser-focused on providing value to everyone who has helped us get here," said Brock Berry, CEO.



In addition to this momentous achievement, AdCellerant remains committed to continuous improvement and furthering its mission to bring sustainability to the forefront of digital marketing and advertising.

About B Lab

B Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit everyone, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, tools, and programs for business, and we certify companies-known as B Corps-who are leading the way. By harnessing the power of business, B Lab positively impacts 370,000 workers in over 4,300 B Corps across 77 countries and 153 industries, and more than 150,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager. To learn more, visit bcorporation .

About AdCellerant

AdCellerant provides businesses access to high-quality digital marketing technology and solutions through partnerships with media companies and agencies. Focused on generating results and growth for businesses of all sizes, AdCellerant offers best-in-class technology and software, award-winning customer service, expert education, and exceptional operational support to ensure customer campaign performance.

Leveraging proprietary technology Ui, AdCellerant effectively connects businesses with their ideal customer at the right time. With an easy-to-use and agile digital advertising tool, users can manage the entire buyer's journey from quick and accurate comprehensive proposal creation campaign launch to campaign performance. All within a single platform.

For more information or to book a demo, visit



For Media Inquiries

Meghan Brito | Senior Vice President, Marketing | [email protected]

SOURCE AdCellerant LLC