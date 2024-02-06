Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Embellishment For Football Helmets (SGM-275)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a unique embellishment for football helmets and fan merchandise to reflect the mascot or team culture," said an inventor, from

Fairmount, Ind., "so I invented the HELMET TOPPER. My design would garner reactions from opponents and would help enhance team spirit."

The patent-pending invention provides a new accessory for football helmets. In doing so, it offers a unique and intimidating appearance. As a result, it could attract a great deal of attention and enthusiasm. It also could be applied to fan merchandise. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to attach so it is ideal for football teams and fans. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of

InventHelp.

