HINCKLEY ALLEN EXPANDS INTO FLORIDA

BOSTON, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinckley Allen today announced its strategic expansion into the rapidly growing Florida market through its combination with Ferencik Libanoff Brandt Bustamante & Goldstein P.A., a preeminent Florida-based construction and business law firm, effective February 1, 2024. The combination brings seven attorneys and ten new professionals to Hinckley Allen. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida office is the firm's seventh location, in addition to offices in Boston, MA; Providence, RI; Hartford, CT; Manchester, NH; Albany, NY; and Chicago, IL.

Ferencik Libanoff Brandt, Bustamante & Goldstein, P.A. lawyers are Florida Bar Board Certified Construction Law attorneys. Founded in 1983, the firm provides high-quality, cost-effective legal services to general contractors, developers, subcontractors, design professionals, agencies, and construction related businesses throughout Florida. The firm and its lawyers have been recognized by U.S. News and World Report, Chambers USA, and, Best Lawyers, as Tier-1 Florida-based legal practitioners.

"Florida is among the most dynamic business markets in the country. This exciting combination adds depth to our national construction practice and enhances our business law capabilities," said Patrick A. Rogers, Hinckley Allen's Managing Partner.

Ira L. Libanoff, Managing Partner at Ferencik Libanoff Brandt Bustamante & Goldstein, P.A., said, "This combination represents an exciting new chapter for our firm. Our lawyers have worked alongside Hinckley Allen attorneys for many years. We share some common clients and have worked on many cases together. With Hinckley Allen's resources and reputation, together with our outstanding team, we now have the capacity to deliver expanded legal services -- in Florida and beyond."

Joel Lewin, Hinckley Allen's Construction & Pubic Contracts Group Co-Chair and Executive Committee Member, added, "The combination of our firm's strengths in construction and litigation with the talent at Ferencik Libanoff Brandt Bustamante & Goldstein, P.A. creates a formidable team. Together, we are even better equipped to service the construction industry and deliver expanded legal services to our clients."

Hinckley Allen's Florida office represents an important milestone in the firm's growth plan. In addition to expanding its construction law capabilities with Ferencik Libanoff Brandt Bustamante & Goldstein, P.A., the combined firm intends to offer a full suite of legal services, including corporate, real estate, trusts & estates, and commercial litigation to clients in Florida.



About Hinckley Allen

Hinckley Allen is a business law firm that delivers exceptional results for its clients. Recognized by the American Lawyer as one of the nation's top 200 law firms, Hinckley Allen's professionals represent leading regional, national, and global businesses on their most important business and legal matters. The firm's 160+ lawyers work in offices located in Boston, MA; Providence, RI; Hartford, CT; Manchester, NH; Albany, NY; Chicago, IL; and now Fort Lauderdale, FL. Hinckley Allen has been a vital force in law, business, government, and our communities since 1906.

About Ferencik Libanoff Brandt Bustamante & Goldstein P.A.

Ferencik Libanoff Brandt, Bustamante & Goldstein, P.A. has provided high-quality, sophisticated, and cost-effective legal services to companies and professionals working across the construction industry since 1983. The firm has historically practiced exclusively in the field of construction and business law, delivering personalized service and attention. Among the firm's clients are developers, owners, government agencies, general contractors, subcontractors, manufacturers, and material suppliers.

The integrated team of construction lawyers provides superior service in advocacy, in the courtroom, and in commercial transactions.

