GREAT AMERICAN CHRISTMAS 2024 WILL BE FRAMED BY ONE OF TELEVISION's MOST ICONIC LATINO FACES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA SIGNS EMMY® AWARD WINNING HOST AND ACTOR, MARIO LOPEZ TO MULTI-PICTURE, MULTI-YEAR DEAL TO SHOWCASE DIVERSE TALENT

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media announced it has signed Emmy® Award winning host and actor, Mario Lopez to a multi-picture, multi-year deal to star in content across the company's vast media portfolio which includes linear networks Great American Family, Great American Faith & Living, Great American Pure Flix, Great American Adventures, and digital channel, Great American Faith & Home, with a focus to showcase diverse talent in front of the camera. Broader terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Photo: Courtesy of Mario Lopez

Continue Reading

Lopez will be a major part of Great American Christmas 2024, starring in content for Great American Family where he joins a family of iconic TV stars who have made Great American Christmas a leader in original Christmas content. Great American Christmas 2024 returns in October. His very first film in this partnership will include a holiday film starring alongside wife and Broadway star Courtney Lopez.

"Mario Lopez has entertained millions of people for almost four decades," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "From his breakout role of A.C. Slater on 'Saved by the Bell' to his nightly presentations of Hollywood news on 'Access Hollywood,' the world loves Mario Lopez. We welcome Mario to Great American Media and look forward to his many creative contributions to our ever-growing, emerging brand of beloved faith and family entertainment," Abbott concluded.

"Throughout my career, I've aimed to create a body of work that appeals to diverse audiences and, above all, brings joy to people," Lopez stated. "Joining Great American Media is immensely fulfilling. I look forward to creating uplifting, inclusive, and diverse content, viewed through a positive lens for all ages. At this stage in my life, family is the most important thing to me. Being able to share family-friendly stories representing diverse voices is a true blessing," Lopez concluded.

Mario Lopez is a constant presence on the pop culture scene. Actor, NYT Best Selling author, producer, and Emmy winning host, Lopez's prolific career has made him one of the most sought-after personalities in entertainment today. Lopez became a household name as 'A.C. Slater' on the hit 90's teen series, "Saved By The Bell," and he starred in, as well as served as a producer on the wildly popular "Saved By The Bell" reboot on Peacock.

Lopez is the host of NBC's "Access Hollywood," & "Access Daily." Additionally, Mario hosts the national iHeart radio programs "On with Mario Lopez." In 2008, Mario Lopez made his Broadway debut in the revival of A Chorus Line where he met his wife, Courtney. Mario and Courtney have three adorable kids, Gia, Dominic and Santino. Lopez is represented by 3 Arts Entertainment, WME and Ken Lindner and attorney John Tishbi.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY

Great American Family is America's premiere destination for quality family-friendly programming, including original holiday movies, rom-coms and fan-favorite series that celebrate faith, family, and country.

Great American Family is home to year-round seasonal celebrations including Great American Christmas, the network's signature franchise featuring holiday themed movies and specials.

Founded in 2021, Great American Family is part of the Great American Media portfolio of brands. Follow Great American Family on

Twitter:

@GAfamilyTV

Facebook:

@GAfamilytv

Instagram:

@greatamericanfamily

MEDIA CONTACT:

Pam Slay

Network Program Publicity & Talent Relations

818.415.3784

[email protected]

SOURCE Great American Family