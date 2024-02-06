Biocidin Botanicals® Introduces Dentalfloratm Daily Oral Probiotics

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WATSONVILLE, Calif., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocidin Botanicals®, a leader in botanical supplements and a pioneer in microbiome health, has added dentist-formulated DentalfloraTM to its growing SMILE category of Dentaceuticals ® . DentalfloraTM is a daily oral probiotic that promotes healthy teeth and gums and fresh breath by populating the mouth with beneficial bacteria. Naturally flavored with organic spearmint leaf extract and sweetened with xylitol, each dissolvable tablet offers the power of four research-backed probiotics that support oral health and a flourishing oral microbiome.

Serious Science Behind Every Smile® - Dentalflora - Biocidin Botanicals' newest addition to their Smile category of oral health products.

"DentalfloraTM is a game-changer for healthcare practitioners and their patients," said Rachel Fresco, Biocidin Botanicals Founder and Formulator. "Research about the oral microbiome has exploded in the last several years, confirming that whole-body health begins in the mouth. Who thinks of improving their overall health by starting in their mouth? The research points to oral probiotics as the natural next step for supporting oral microbiome balance, and we're excited to bring DentalfloraTM to market."

Biocidin Botanicals collaborated with Functional Dentist Dr. Ariana Ebrahimian to formulate DentalfloraTM.

Dr. Ebrahimian is a Biocidin Botanicals' Scientific Advisory Board member and an active member of industry-leading professional organizations, including the American Academy of Oral-Systemic Health and the Institute for Functional Medicine.

"Exciting advances in dental research show that certain probiotic species and strains can create peptides called 'bacteriocins' that are toxic to unwanted microbes, including those implicated in issues that impact systemic health," Dr. Ebrahimian explained. "I've seen great results with my patients who have added probiotics to their oral care regimen, and DentalfloraTM has everything I feel is needed in an oral probiotic."

About DentalfloraTM

DentalfloraTM is formulated with a proprietary blend of four targeted, science-backed probiotics – including evidence-based BLIS M18® – at researched levels. It's exceptionally shelf-stable, with a guaranteed 5 billion CFU at manufacture and 3 billion CFU at 18-month expiration. DentalfloraTM is free from artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. For best results, it's recommended that DentalfloraTM be used with the Biocidin Botanicals® Dentalcidin® Oral Care System as the final step in an oral care routine.

More information about DentalfloraTM and Biocidin Botanicals® Serious Science Behind Every Smile® is available at biocidin/pages/dentalflora . Orders can be placed by contacting 800-775-4140 or [email protected] .

ABOUT BIOCIDIN BOTANICALS®

Biocidin Botanicals® is a leader in botanical supplements and a pioneer in microbiome health. Its legacy broad-spectrum botanical blend Biocidin® was formulated in 1989 in response to challenging health conditions related to microbial imbalances. More than 30 years later, the company offers a curated line of targeted support products to boost patient health. Healthcare practitioners have utilized these clinically effective, evidence-based products for over three decades to help millions of patients achieve vibrant health and wellness. Biocidin Botanicals® will continue to lead the way in functional and integrative medicine through its plant-powered products. Visit their website at or check them out on Instagram , LinkedIn , and YouTube for more information.



