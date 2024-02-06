Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. Announces Joy Knoch Promotion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MADISON, Wis., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, named #1 for customer satisfaction among mortgage origination companies in the

J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study, today announced a major promotion.

Fairway promoted Joy Knoch to the new role of Chief Strategy Officer.

A 28-year veteran of the mortgage industry, Knoch has been with Fairway since 2011.

As CSO, Knoch will oversee origination and processing, training and support, and lending technology systems.

"Our goal is to use systems to streamline our loan manufacturing process and improve the loan experience for borrowers, loan officers, and realtors," said Knoch.

"We'll do this by gathering input from producing L.O.s, operations managers, and our corporate team to create a more efficient roadmap."

"Joy is uniquely qualified to step into this new role," said Fairway's CEO, Steve Jacobson.

"Joy understands the mortgage business as deeply as anyone in the industry and her ability to bring different departments together will create efficiencies and improve the borrowing experience."

About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.

Madison, WI- and Carrollton, TX-based Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender with branches in all 50 states.

Fairway is the #2 overall retail lender in the U.S. and was the #1 ranked mortgage origination company for borrower satisfaction in 2023 by J.D. Power.

SOURCE Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

