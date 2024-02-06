Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Training Aid For Basketball Players (SGM-283)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to practice dribbling skills when running on a treadmill," said an inventor, from Indianapolis,

Ind., "so I invented the BASKETBALL DRIBBLING AID. My design would allow a basketball player to develop a cadence or pace when running and dribbling, which could help improve his timing and control of the ball when running across a basketball court."

The patent-pending invention provides a new training aid for basketball players. In doing so, it helps a basketball player develop dribbling skills, coordination, cadence, etc. It also enables the player to engage in cardiovascular exercise. As a result, it helps improve performance during game situations. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for basketball players.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-SGM-283, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

