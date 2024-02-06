UNCF Inviting All HBCU Alumni, Students To Attend Three-Day Leadership Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) More than 300 attendees expected to participate in stay-connected programs designed to enhance skills for post-academic life and career opportunities

Washington, D.C., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF's (United Negro College Fund) National Alumni Council Leadership Conference, is hosting an exciting three-day conference on Feb. 22-25 in Jacksonville, FL, to connect more than 300 students, alumni and UNCF-member institutions for life and career learning experiences.

The National Alumni Council Leadership Conference is being held in conjunction with the anniversary celebrations of the 77th National Alumni Council (NAC) and the 65th National Pre-alumni Council and will provide networking, motivational and educational opportunities for alumni, pre-alumni, UNCF staff, UNCF-member institutions and current and potential supporters of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

“This is the 80th anniversary of UNCF so it is a special time for the National Alumni Council Leadership Conference. As the nation's leading private provider of scholarships for minority students and the guiding light in propelling our nation's HBCUs and their students forward, UNCF remains committed to connecting students, faculty, leaders in the HBCU community, with funding experts, sponsors and alumni to help them navigate their futures,” said Michael J. Cleveland, president, National Alumni Council, UNCF, and alumnus of UNCF-member HBCU Tougaloo College.

“There is no better opportunity to get acquainted with key decision makers and engage students who are on the path forward to leadership. This conference offers a unique opportunity to demonstrate a commitment to education now and in the future,” said Cleveland.

This powerful three-day leadership conference provides interactive and energizing workshops for alumni to learn why it is so important to give back and support their institutions. Industry speakers explore the best and most promising practices relevant to students, alumni and UNCF-member HBCUs and how to achieve success in today's economy.

Sponsors of the 2024 leadership conference are Bloomberg LP, American Express, The Coca Cola Company, Paul Mitchell Schools, the Walton Family Foundation, FedEx, Toyota and Alix Partners.

The NAC is also partnering with UNCF's Empower Me Tour program, created by founding sponsor Wells Fargo to offer college students and recent alumni an opportunity to engage with Fortune 500 companies, nonprofit organizations and government agencies through career fairs and interactive workshops on various topics, including financial literacy, entrepreneurship, interviewing skills, securing internships and job opportunities.

Highlights of the three-day conference include the UNCF Legacy Gala, Miss National UNCF Coronation, and an alumni summit luncheon.

To learn more and register to attend the conference, visit UNCF/NAC2024 .

The NAC is a UNCF-sponsored, direct service organization of HBCU graduates, current students of the 37 member HBCUs supported by UNCF, and individuals and institutions who support the advancement of Black higher education. It was founded in 1946 by Fisk University alumnus James E. Stamps. Its mission is to support, promote, influence and strengthen HBCUs.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation's largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students' education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 15% of bachelor's degrees, 5% of master's degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 19% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 50,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF .

