Urology Care Foundation Announces 2024 Humanitarian Recognition Awardee

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Urology Care Foundation, the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation and official foundation of the American Urological Association, is pleased to announce Syed Adibul Hasan Rizvi, FRCS, as the recipient of its 2024 Humanitarian Recognition Award. This award is granted to an individual who embodies the essence of philanthropy through their demonstrated commitment to humanitarian endeavors.

Dr. Rizvi's impact on urology in Pakistan is nothing short of remarkable. Founder of the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), he turned an 8-bed ward in 1971 into South Asia's largest public healthcare institution. Dr. Rizvi's commitment to 'healthcare for all, free with dignity' has seen SIUT treat over 3.3 million patients in 2022.

Dr. Rizvi has earned numerous national and international awards, including the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 1998, the Hamdan Award for Volunteers in Humanitarian Medical Services in 2004, WHO's Shousha Prize in 2008, the Lifetime Achievement Award by The Sindh Association of North America in 2015, and the Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Medal of Distinction) Award by the President of Pakistan in 2018. His humanitarian work and advancements in transplant surgery make him a true inspiration.

"We are honored to present Dr. Rizvi with the 2024 Urology Care Foundation Humanitarian Recognition Award," said Harris M. Nagler, MD, FACS, president of the Urology Care Foundation." Dr. Rizvi's efforts have been continuous for decades and have resulted in the development of a sustainable healthcare organization that provides care to all regardless of their ability to pay. The impact of his compassion, vision and commitment will be felt for generations.”

The Urology Care Foundation's Humanitarian Recognition Award aims to acknowledge, on an annual basis, an individual, or individuals, for their demonstrated commitment to improving access to quality urologic health care in underserved communities and populations. Consideration is given to the nature and scope of contributions, frequency and duration of programs, positive changes or results to communities, facilities or programs, and contributions toward sustainability in impoverished areas within or outside the United States.

Dr. Rizvi will be recognized at the American Urological Association's Annual Meeting in San Antonio, Texas, in May 2024.

For the complete list of award nominees and additional information on UCF's global humanitarian efforts, please visit: UrologyHealth/Humanitarian

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Collaborating with physicians, researchers, patients and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: .

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 25,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health care policy.

Attachment

Urology Care Foundation Announces 2024 Humanitarian Recognition Awardee

CONTACT: Corey Del Bianco Urology Care Foundation 410-689-4033 ...