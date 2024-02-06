Used Commercial Truck To Scale Business

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Commercial transport at Indy Auto Man

Indy Auto Man car dealership, Indianapolis

The Indianapolis car dealer, Indy Auto Man, offers tips on choosing the best truck for business.

- Eugene Gorin, GM of Indy Auto Man

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Small commercial vehicles experience another surge in demand, as reported the Indy Auto Man dealership. Many people changed their attitude on how to make money for living and turned to co-owning the business. There are many complexities related to the private company operation. But being involved in any delivery service, and doing it with a personal vehicle, is something at a low-risk rate.

At the operating price used commercial vehicles are quite close to a passenger car, but it can transport a significant amount of cargo and, if necessary, family members or company employees. More than 1 million units were sold in the U.S. in 2023, while light trucks remain the largest auto market segment, according to Statista. In Indianapolis, most used car buyers give preference to Ford Transit .

Eugene Gorin, GM of Indy Auto Man in Indiana, shared his overview of the market and provided advice on what to consider when picking such vehicles for business.

According to Mr, a few years ago, a truck only needed the function of a working bee - so that it would always drive and not break down. In 2024, there is a new trend in the segment: such cars are subject to the same requirements for comfort, convenience, modern safety systems, and entertainment as passenger cars.

“I would say that the LCV [Light Commercial Vehicles] class is the number one option for those who value versatility and low fuel consumption. Such cars can be used both for commercial purposes (delivery of goods, cargo, visiting a client with equipment, transporting employees, etc.) and for personal use - as a roomy and convenient car for countryside adventures. This class attracts fans of compact vans and minivans: after all, many manufacturers are reducing their production, and the supply of this type of cars on the market is limited.”

Based on the requests, Indy Auto Man also offers professional in-house customization and extended working hours of the service station to correspond to the busy schedule of Indiana people of business.

For those looking for a commercial truck, William Sanders, Director of service operation, gave the main advice:“If a choice of a personal car can be based on the emotions, any business is interested in numbers. Therefore, first of all, pay attention at the vehicle life-time value, and at the cost of operation:

- Vehicle downtime. To ensure that it is minimal in the event of a breakdown, the dealer network of the auto brand should be wide, and spare parts should be always available. Opt for popular models like Ford Transit or Chevrolet Express.

- Maintenance and fuel costs. For example, calculate them in the context of 200 thousand miles.

- Demand in the secondary market. It's nice to sell a car that has served faithfully and get a decent amount for it - the starting point for updating the vehicle fleet.”

The sales experience of Ford Transit, Chevrolet Express, and RAM ProMaster shows, that small commercial vans can meet a variety of different demands:“Our customers are both large companies, which have more than 20 cars in their fleet with an annual mileage of 100-150 thousand, and small businesses, where a commercial van is the only car. It performs the functions of not only delivering orders, transporting goods and employees. Before the start of the working day, they will drop off the children at school, and then take the whole family to nature.”

In addition, it is in the segment of LCV that buyers pay close attention to the engine:

“On the one hand, it must be economical because fuel expenses directly affect the company's profit. On the other hand, everyone understands that the engine must be high-torque to transport goods. If a cargo van with a low-power engine is operated at full load, the likelihood of breakdown and additional repair costs will be much higher. In this regard, we have something to offer. At our car lot in Indianapolis, there are models with V6 or two-liter diesel engines, as well as other more modest options. There's good torque, power, and efficiency."

About Indy Auto Man

Indy Auto Man is a used car dealer well-known in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois and honored with quality certificates, including the 2023 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer and 2024 Certificate of Excellence from Three Best Rated. The commercial division of the Indy Auto Man dealership is dedicated to providing excellent customer service to small and large businesses, guaranteeing the high quality of used vehicles for work and life. The IAM Indianapolis car lot contains an extensive range of pre-owned trucks and vans ready to become an ideal assistant for work and joy.

Victor Figlin

Indy Auto Man

+1 317-814-7520

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube