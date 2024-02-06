Lynx Systems Bolsters Market Presence With Strategic Expansion Of Sales Team In Florida

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Fernando Esteban, National Sales Director at Lynx SystemsRICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lynx Systems , a division of Micro Technology Services, Inc. and a leading innovator in network-based Duress and Mass Notification since 1990, is proud to announce the expansion of its sales team in Florida. This strategic move is a testament to Lynx Systems' commitment to meeting the growing demand for its products and services in the dynamic Florida market.The new sales team, comprising seasoned professionals with extensive experience in the Lynx Duress and Mass Notification System, is poised to drive Lynx Systems' market share and reinforce the company's position as a leader in providing a network-based Duress and Mass Notification System that enables staff to alert security of issues and security to communicate to staff/visitors over a variety of outputs quickly and effectively, including physical security hardware."The decision to expand our sales team in Florida aligns with our vision to strengthen our foothold in key markets and better serve our valued clients," said Fernando Esteban, National Sales Director at Lynx Systems. "We are confident that the addition of skilled professionals to our team will not only enhance our ability to understand and meet the unique needs of Florida businesses but also contribute significantly to our overall growth strategy."Lynx Systems takes immense pride in the“Made in America” concept. Lynx prioritizes the values of quality, craftsmanship, and innovation, which are deeply ingrained in their products and services. The Lynx team of skilled professionals based in Richardson, Texas, works diligently to ensure that their software solutions are robust, reliable, and tailored to meet the evolving needs of their customers. The expansion of the sales team in Florida reflects the company's dedication to providing personalized, client-centric services to businesses seeking innovative and reliable technology solutions.This strategic move comes on the heels of Lynx Systems' recent successes and highlights the company's confidence in the potential for growth in the Florida market. The new team members bring a wealth of experience, industry knowledge, and a shared commitment to delivering excellence, positioning Lynx Systems to build lasting partnerships with businesses throughout the region.As Lynx Systems continues to innovate and evolve, the expansion of the sales team in Florida serves as a testament to the company's adaptability and commitment to providing exceptional service to clients.For more information about Lynx Systems and its range of solutions, please visit lynxsystems.About Lynx Systems:The Lynx System is available as an on-premises or hosted solution. The LynxGuide software and hardware are configured through the web interface of the application server, allowing security and emergency managers to administer and monitor all the duress and mass notification functionality for a facility or a network of campuses. Lynx Systems is committed to helping clients thrive in a rapidly evolving technological environment.

