3 Rivers Energy Partners Welcomes Jorge Pelaez As Chief Capital Officer

Jorge Pelaez

3 Rivers Energy Partners

3 Rivers Energy Partners is delighted to announce the appointment of Jorge Pelaez as the new Chief Capital Officer.

- John RiversTHREE RIVERS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 3 Rivers Energy Partners is delighted to announce the appointment of Jorge Pelaez as the new Chief Capital Officer. Jorge brings to the role over 40 years of extensive experience in the financial services industry, with a notable focus on investment banking, fixed-income derivative trading, and transactions in the renewable energy and infrastructure sectors.Throughout his career, Jorge has been at the forefront of managing sophisticated financial operations, overseeing more than $1 billion in transactions. His strategic expertise and visionary leadership have fostered growth and innovation, particularly within the realms of renewable energy, environmental services, and water infrastructure. Jorge's previous roles include significant positions at Chapin Davis, Janney Montgomery, and Patriot Securities where his proficiency in guiding sales teams and managing interest rate swap desks set new benchmarks in financial stewardship.In his capacity as Chief Capital Officer, Jorge will be instrumental in enhancing the financial strategies and business development of 3 Rivers Energy Partners, ensuring the company's growth trajectory remains robust and sustainable. His adeptness in global client relations and financial negotiations will further solidify the company's standing in an ever-evolving economic landscape."We are thrilled to have Jorge join our executive team," said John Rivers, CEO of 3 Rivers Energy Partners. "His unparalleled expertise in finance and his proven track record in the energy sector align perfectly with our mission to drive sustainable solutions. Jorge's strategic approach to capital management will be a tremendous asset as we continue to expand our renewable energy projects."Please join us in welcoming Jorge Pelaez to our team.###About 3 Rivers Energy Partners3 Rivers Energy Partners (3RE) is a renewable energy company that specializes in the design, build, and operations of renewable natural gas projects. Our teams work to provide renewable energy solutions for organizations by utilizing their existing bio-waste streams as feedstock for renewable energy sources. This allows organizations to lower their environmental impact and help return vital nutrients to the earth. We take renewable energy projects from idea to operation.Empowering organizations to create a sustainable future.3riversenergy

