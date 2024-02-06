Mumbai Open WTA 125K: Shrivalli Stuns Second Seed; Rutuja Bhosale, Prarthana Thombare Win

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) A day after wildcard-entrant Sahaja Yamalapalli sent the top seed Kayla Day of USA crashing out of the tournament, Indian qualifier Shrivalli Bhamidipatty pulled off another stunning upset, defeating second seed Nao Hibino of Japan in the first round of the Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series Tennis Championships, at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) courts here on Tuesday.

Ranked No. 520 in the world and playing against a top 100 player for the first time, the 22-year-old Bhamidipaty recovered from the loss of the first set to oust the three-time WTA titlist Hibino 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5) in two hours and 17 minutes. The Indian, who won two matches in qualifying to reach the main draw, will take on 16-year-old Russian Alina Korneeva for a spot in the pre-quarterfinals.

Earlier in the day, Asian Games mixed doubles gold medallist Rutuja Bhosale scored a straight sets win over Thailand's Peangtarn Plipuech 6-4, 7-5 to make it three Indians advancing to the second round of the biggest professional women's tennis tournament in the country this year. Later, Indian No.1 Ankita Raina went down tamely to American eighth seed Katie Volynets in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

There was also good news for local fans in the doubles draw with India No. 1 Prarthana Thombare and Dutch partner Arianne Hartono reaching the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 2-6, 10-6 upset win over the fourth-seeded Thai duo Luksika Kumkhum/ Peangtarn Plipuech.

Fourth seed Arina Rodionova, who created history this week by becoming the oldest woman to make her top 100 debut at the age of 34, scored a 6-2, 7-5 win over Dutch player Suzan Lamens.

The tournament's third seed Tamara Zidansek pulled out of the tournament and was replaced by lucky loser Camilia Rosatello, who scored a 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 win over Anastasia Tikhonova. Seventh-seeded Kimberly Birrel was also knocked out in a two-hour, 35-minute battle, going down to Hungary's Dalma Galfi 2-6, 6-4, 5-7.

Results:

Singles (Round 1): Shrivalli Bhamidipaty (IND) beat 2-Nao Hibino (JPN) 2-6, 6-1, 7-6(5); 4-Arina Rodionova (AUS) bt Suzan Lamens (NED) 6-2, 7-5; Dalma Galfi (HUN) bt Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 6-2, 4-6, 7-5; Polina Kudermetova bt Anastasia Zakharova 7-6 (8), 6-0; Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) bt Carole Monnet (FRA) 6-3, 6-3; WC-Rutuja Bhosale (IND) Q-Peangtarn Plipuech (THA) 6-4, 7-5; Storm Hunter (AUS) bt Q-Fanny Stollar (HUN) 3-0 retd; Q-Amandine Hesse (FRA) bt Q-Lina Glushko (ISR) 6-1, 6-1; LL-Camilia Rosatello (ITA) bt Anastasia Tikhonova 7-5, 3-6, 6-2; 8-Katie Volynets (USA) bt WC-Ankita Raina (IND) 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles (Round 1):

A Hartono (NED) / P. Thombare (IND) bt 4-L. Kumkhum (THA) / P. Plipuech (THA) 6-4, 2-6, 10-6; C. Monnet (FRA) / E. Yashina def. V. Grammatikopoulou (GRE) / D. Semenistaja (LAT) 7-6, 6-4.

