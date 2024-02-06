Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Cylinder Head Design For Automakers (SGM-269)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Most performance car enthusiasts will remain loyal to internal combustion engines for the sake of nostalgia because they like the exhaust sound and transmissions they can shift (electric cars have one speed transmissions). Also, they often modify their cars with aftermarket products for the induction and exhaust systems (electric cars don't have air filters, mufflers, etc.)," said an inventor, from Indianapolis, Ind., "so I invented the SINGLE OVERHEAD CAM SHAFT."

The patent-pending invention provides improved internal combustion engine technology to ensure that motorists won't have to depend entirely on electric powered cars. In doing so, it provides a way to improve fossil fuel technology while improving battery technology. As a result, it reduces the need for costly charging stations and the need to be dependent on foreign suppliers of lithium. The invention features a compact design that would burn fuel more efficiently, so it is ideal for the owners and manufacturers of sports cars. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

