(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Netherlands Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Netherlands data center market is expected to reach a value of $2.38 billion by 2028 from $940 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 16.76% from 2022-2028

This report analyses the Netherlands data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The Netherlands data center market has the presence of around nine existing submarine cables. In contrast, there is an upcoming submarine cable in the country, namely BT North Sea, which is under development and is expected to be operational during 2023.

The Netherlands data center market has witnessed several power purchase agreements (PPA) from significant operators to adopt renewable energy power sources for their data center operations and achieve the target set by the government of carbon neutrality. For instance, in June 2023, Google signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Kronos Solar EDPR to procure solar energy in the Netherlands.

In October 2023, the Netherlands Dutch Digital Infrastructure Agency (RDI) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) launched a project to support European national agencies to supervise artificial intelligence (AI). In October 2023, Dutch Vocational College, in partnership with Digital Realty, launched a new demonstration data center in Amsterdam to teach data center skills to students.

In 2023, the Netherlands is witnessing investments from Global Switch, NorthC, Microsoft, Switch, Digital Reality, and Google in six data center facilities nationwide. The Netherlands data center market is also witnessing investment from the new entrant Yondr.

The Netherlands data center market has around 115 operational colocation facilities. Some of the prominent colocation operators in the country included Digital Realty, Equinix, EdgeConneX, Colt Data Centre Services, CyrusOne, QTS Realty Trust, NorthC, Global Switch, NTT Global Data Centers, Serverfarm, Keppel Data Centres, Switch DataCenters, Iron Mountain, and Interconnect.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?



Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Netherlands colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in the Netherlands by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Netherlands data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the Netherlands

Data Center Colocation Market in the Netherlands

The Netherlands data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry. A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

Investment Opportunities in Netherlands



Microeconomic and Macroeconomic Factors of the Netherlands Market

Investment Opportunities in the Netherlands

Moratorium on Data Center Developments in Netherlands

National & Regional Development of New Data Center Regulations/ Policy in the Netherlands

Investment by Area Investment by Power Capacity

Data Center Colocation Market in Netherlands



Colocation Services Market in the Netherlands

Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation

Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & ADD-Ons Data Center Demand Across Industries in the Netherlands

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers



Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Pure Storage Wistron

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors



Arup

Benthem Crouwel Architects

Deerns

DORNAN

DPR Construction

HDR (Hurley Palmer Flatt)

Kirby Group Engineering

Linesight

Mercury

Red

Royal HaskoningDHV

Salute Mission Critical

Turner & Townsend Winthrop Engineering and Contracting

Support Infrastructure Providers



ABB

Alfa Laval

Caterpillar

Climaveneta

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Guntner

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

KOHLER-SDMO

KyotoCooling

Legrand

Piller Power Systems

Riello Elettronica

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Socomec

Stulz

Siemens Vertiv

Data Center Investors



AtlasEdge

CyrusOne

Digital Reality

Equinix

EdgeConnex

Global Switch

Google

Interconnect

Iron Mountain

Keppel Data Centres

Microsoft

North C

NTT Global Data Centers QTS Realty Trust

New Entrants

Yondr

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS



Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Amsterdam

Other Cities List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE:

IT Infrastructure



Servers Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure



UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure



Cooling Systems

Racks Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



CRAC and CRAH Units

Chillers Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers and Evaporative Coolers Other Cooling Units

General Construction



Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard



Tier I & Tier II

Tier III Tier IV

Geography



Amsterdam Other Cities`

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets