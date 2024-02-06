(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Event Management Software Market

report has been added to Technavio's offering.

With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the event management software market between 2022 and 2027 is

USD 2.42 billion .

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Event Management Software Market 2023-2027

The

rising

adoption of cashless payment methods is a significant driver of growth in the event management software market. Utilizing wearables with RFID chips, attendees can easily complete transactions and manage their spending without the need for physical wallets. This seamless payment process enhances the overall event experience, driving market demand for efficient cashless payment solutions.

Data security-related issues may hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The event management software market is segmented by Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premise), Component (Software and Services), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).





During the forecast period, significant market share growth is anticipated in the

cloud-based segment . Cloud-based solutions offer infinite data storage and a software-as-a-service (SaaS) pricing model, reducing operational and investment risks. The affordability and accessibility of cloud-based deployment, coupled with widespread internet usage, drive adoption, fostering the growth of this segment. North America will contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the Event Management Software Market:

5Touch Solution Inc., Arlo Software Ltd., Aventri Inc., Bizzabo, CadmiumCD LLC, Certain Inc., Cvent Inc., Eventbrite Inc., EventGeek Inc., Eventzilla Corp., Fortive Corp., Global Payments Inc., Glue Up, Hubb, MIE Software Pty Ltd., New Work SE, RainFocus LLC, Ungerboeck, Whova Inc., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Applications

The event management software market offers a range of tools and platforms for event planning, registration, marketing, ticketing, engagement, and analytics. With solutions for both physical and virtual events, including hybrid options, the industry caters to diverse needs in event coordination, logistics, and management. From conference and exhibition management to corporate events and trade shows, event technology plays a vital role in streamlining event processes and enhancing attendee experiences.

