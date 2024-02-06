Freshly Baked NYC Debuts Legal Weed Delivery In Long Island City, Manhattan, Queens And Brooklyn!

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delivering Quality and Community: Freshly Baked NYC Launches Premier Cannabis Delivery Service in NYC

New York City, NY, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshly Baked NYC proudly announces the launch of its pioneering legal weed delivery service, offering unparalleled access to premium, responsibly-sourced cannabis products across Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and Long Island City. As the latest innovator in New York's legal cannabis market, Freshly Baked NYC is dedicated to redefining convenience, quality, and community engagement within the industry.

"From the beginning, our goal was to create a service that not just met the demand for legal cannabis, but also nurtured a community around our shared values of excellence and responsibility," said Pam Nicponski, co-founder of Freshly Baked NYC. "We believe that cannabis can be a force for positive change, and we're here to lead that movement in NYC."

Freshly Baked NYC's commitment to providing a personalized cannabis experience is at the heart of its operations. By understanding and respecting the unique preferences and needs of each customer, Freshly Baked aims to build lasting relationships based on trust and shared knowledge.

"Our vision is to make Freshly Baked NYC more than just a dispensary. We see it as a community hub that welcomes everyone, supports diversity, and contributes positively to our city's cultural landscape," added Dave Nicponski, co-founder.

With a carefully curated selection of cannabis products from New York's finest legal brands, Freshly Baked NYC ensures diversity and quality for its customers. The company's partnership with brands such as Camino, CANNA-CURE, and Jetty Extracts reflects its commitment to excellence.

Customers in Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and Long Island City can now enjoy a seamless, secure, and user-friendly online shopping experience with Freshly Baked NYC. The company's dedication to quality, trust, and community engagement is evident in every aspect of its service.

"As we continue to grow, our focus remains on delivering not just cannabis, but a new cannabis culture that reflects our values and vision for the future," concluded Pam Nicponski. "We're excited to embark on this journey with our customers and the wider NYC community."

For more information about Freshly Baked NYC and to explore their product offerings, visit Freshly Baked NY .

About Freshly Baked NYC

Freshly Baked NYC is at the forefront of the legal cannabis delivery service in New York City, offering a wide range of high-quality, ethically-sourced cannabis products. With a mission to provide expert guidance and a personalized experience, Freshly Baked NYC is committed to fostering a community of inclusivity, diversity, and positive cannabis experiences.

CONTACT: Dave Nicponski Freshly Baked NYC ...