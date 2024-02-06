Investors Who Lost Money With Sunpower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) Shares Should Contact The Shareholders Foundation In Connection With Pending Lawsuit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR).
Investors, who purchased SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares prior to March 2023 and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: SPWR shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at ... or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.
On October 27, 2023, a lawsuit was filed against SunPower Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of certain investors in NASDAQ: SPWR shares. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants misled investors by failing to disclose that due to a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting, the Company had inaccurately reported cost of revenue and inventory metrics, that as a result of the foregoing the Company was reasonably likely to incur significant charges to restate prior reporting, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Those who purchased SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares prior to March 2023 and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: SPWR shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
Michael Daniels
+1 (858) 779-1554
...
3111 Camino Del Rio North
Suite 423
San Diego, CA 92108
The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.
MENAFN06022024004107003653ID1107817683
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.