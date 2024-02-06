Dynamicweb To Sponsor And Present At Business Technology Summit 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DynamicWeb is honored to sponsor this anticipated event with conference host and technology partner JourneyTEAM.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DynamicWeb, a leading provider of integrated eCommerce solutions , is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the upcoming Business Technology Summit . The conference, hosted by technology partner JourneyTEAM, is set to provide a valuable opportunity for Microsoft Dynamics 365 users to explore best practices, gain industry insights, and network with fellow professionals. This in-person event will occur on February 29, 2024, at the EventStack Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.JourneyTEAM is a trusted Microsoft Partner with a primary focus on assisting companies in implementing business solutions and improvements through Microsoft technologies. DynamicWeb is a proud partner of JourneyTEAM as they collaborate to provide integrated eCommerce solutions for businesses using Dynamics 365.The Business Technology Summit will host various educational breakout sessions throughout the conference. DynamicWeb invites attendees to listen in on their exciting session on“B2B eCommerce and Customer Portal Trends: Insights From 400+ Business Leaders” to learn more about customer portals and the current and upcoming trends. Fortunately, all content will be recorded for attendees to rewatch and share with others at their company.For potential attendees interested in the top technology insider event for business leaders, registration is still open and encouraged.About the Company:DynamicWeb is an all-in-one eCommerce Suite that includes eCommerce, Content Management (CMS), Product Information Management (PIM), and Digital Marketing tools. Their unified platform makes it easy for B2B and B2C sellers to scale faster and personalize, automate, and enrich the eCommerce experience across sales and marketing channels.DynamicWeb has more than 300 partners in offices around the globe, supporting over 4,000 brands in industries like manufacturing, distribution and wholesale, retail, horticulture, wine & spirits, and niche B2B or B2C customer portal environments. Built on DynamicWeb, their customers are empowered to modernize their customer experiences, build lasting relationships, increase revenue, and grow their brands.

