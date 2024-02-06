SALE OF PRE-OWNED CELL PHONES GROWS LIKE WILDFIRE IN CANADA - PART OF A NEW CATEGORY WORTH BILLIONS GLOBALLY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Consumers choosing certified pre-owned phones and grabbing big savings

- Dr. Phone Fix Founder. CEO Piyush SawhneyEDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Canadian cell phone repair and resale leader, Dr. Phone Fix , says thousands of Canadians are switching from new to certified pre-owned phones (CPOs) as a new global category bursts onto the market. The Company says consumers are now divided between those upgrading to newer models and those on tight budgets choosing to buy a refurbished year-old pre-owned phone.“We can't believe how swiftly the industry has changed,” says industry veteran and Dr. Phone Fix CEO Piyush Sawhney.“Customers often mention to us their financial constraints, but since they buy pre-owned cars, why not buy a pre-owned phone and save money?”Buying a 'Certified Pre-Owned Phone' at Dr. Phone Fix gives customers peace of mind because all devices sold by Dr. Phone Fix have gone through a 34-point inspection by trained professional technicians and are covered by a one-year warranty – the same as the newest models.Sawhney says,“Ten years ago the certified pre-owned phone business didn't exist. Today the numbers are mind-boggling. Market researchers say the new market today is worth $50 billion globally annually, but the real shocker is that it's expected to be worth $146.1 billion by 2030 and a $172 billion by 2033, growing at an annual CARG rate of 11% according to leading industry estimates.“Dr. Phone Fix says it's sold over 15,000 certified pre-owned phones and is the second largest seller of CPOs in Canada.Dr. Phone Fix is Canada's largest-privately-owned cell phone repair and resale company with 34 stores in 20 cities in four provinces. It was founded in Alberta in 2019 and has been opening one new store every three weeks. The Globe and Mail named it the #10 Fastest Growing Company in Canada in its 5th Annual Ranking of Top Growth companies.Dr. Phone Fix is Canada's top business award winner; was chosen Stevie® People's Choice award winner for Electronics Company. It is ranked among ThreeBestRated® cell phone repair companies by an international rating organization. It offers a lifetime warranty on its parts and service.

