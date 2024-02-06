A Floral Arrangement At Celebrate By Lisa Lou For Valentine's Day In Houston

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) A Galentine's floral arrangement class with Eva Walters at Celebrate by Lisa Lou, Houston TX. Light bites and treats for fun with friends on Valentine's Day.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Celebrate by Lisa Lou is excited to host a Galentine's Floral Decorating Class on February 8th, 9:30-11:00 AM, at 6543 Woodway Drive. This event offers a great opportunity to master floral arrangement as a skill from the well-regarded local expert, Eva Walters, all while enjoying light bites and mimosas.This Galentine's Day, Celebrate by Lisa Lou welcomes friends to immerse in the art of floral arrangement through a distinctive and engaging class. Designed to spark creativity and strengthen friendships, this event at 6543 Woodway Drive, Houston, TX, hopes to be a memorable morning from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM. With only a few spots available and the signup deadline on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, it's important to reach out quickly to catch a final spot.Buy Tickets HereParticipants will be led into the world of floral design by the acclaimed local expert, Eva Walters. Known for her exquisite, detailed floral arrangements, Eva ensures an instructive and memorable experience. This event is a great way for friends to celebrate Galentine's Day in Houston TX, adding a lesson in floral arts to a fun time with friends. The deadline to sign up is Wednesday, February 7, 2024.Upcoming Events and Valentine's Promotions: In addition to the Galentine's Floral class, Celebrate by Lisa Lou is excited to announce a series of events and promotions tailored for the Valentine's season. From curated "grab-n-go" gifts for both men and women to a unique "photo and frame" gift service, the store is a go-to destination for thoughtful and personalized presents.Looking ahead, a Mahjong event is scheduled for March 7th, with sign-ups opening soon, and a cake decorating class with Sarah Bramlett of MHCo Bakery on March 27th. The Celebrate by Lisa Lou newsletter offers early announcements of unique events like these. Join the newsletter by visiting the Celebrate by Lisa Lou website and signing up to get advanced notice.Don't miss out on the chance to celebrate love, friendship, and creativity this Galentine's Day at Celebrate by Lisa Lou. For more information about the event and to explore our Valentine's promotions, visit the Celebrate Store at 6543 Woodway Drive, Houston, TX, or online at .Celebrate by Lisa Lou is dedicated to making entertaining at home easier and enjoyable, with a focus on creating inviting environments and offering expert hosting guidance. Join us in supporting Houston's children's charities while celebrating the special moments in life.About Celebrate by Lisa LouSince its opening in December, Celebrate by Lisa Lou has quickly become a cornerstone in the Memorial area for those looking to engage with the Houston community through creative and relevant events. Specializing in Southern-inspired table decor, uniquely curated hostess gifts, and luxury gift-wrapping services, Celebrate by Lisa Lou is more than just a boutique shop; it's a place where 100% of profits support Houston children's charities, embodying the spirit of celebration and community support.Celebrate by Lisa Lou is a boutique shop in Houston, TX, specializing in helping people celebrate occasions with Southern-inspired table decor and uniquely curated hostess gifts. They offer assistance and guidance for hosting at-home parties and events with a luxury look at an affordable cost. The shop also provides luxury gift-wrapping services.

