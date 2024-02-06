World Police Summit In Dubai To Define Global Roadmap Towards A Safer Tomorrow

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / --



.Hosts Dubai Police to welcome more than 220 security and law enforcement experts to innovate and collaborate in the fight against crime



.Exhibition to showcase the latest advancements in technology and services from more than 230 companies impacting global security



.Event takes place from 5-7 March at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre



Dubai Police will host its third annual World Police Summit from 5-7 March 2024, bringing together security officers, police forces and law enforcement experts from more than 138 nations to engage in strategic dialogue and define the roadmap towards a safer and more secure world.



Held at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, the World Police Summit 2024 builds on its previous success, and seeks to foster international cooperation and innovation, highlight global best practices in fighting crime worldwide and encourage the development of cutting-edge solutions and strategies that will shape the future of the industry.



His Excellency Major General Dr. Abdul Quddus Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidli, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Excellence and Pioneering Affairs in Dubai Police, said:“In a world facing evolving threats, the World Police Summit stands as a testament to the power of collaboration. The summit is not just an event; it's a commitment to global safety, and together, we can transcend borders by uniting to explore innovative strategies and cutting-edge technologies, share insights and pave the way for a safer, more secure future for communities worldwide.”



The conference programme runs across distinct streams, including Crime Prevention, Drones, Resilience and Sustainability, Future Mobility and Road Safety, Forensics, Anti-Narcotics and K9.



More than 200 speakers, including chiefs of police, government ministers, CEOs, policy makers, academics, security and policing experts and innovators will take the stage across seven conferences and over 100 sessions on timely and critical topics ranging from anti-money laundering solutions and human trafficking counter offensives to the impact of Artificial Intelligence on policing.



The current lineup of speakers includes Reece Kershaw, Commissioner, Australian Federal Police; Raymond Siu Chak-Yee, Commissioner, Hong Kong Police; Ryan T. Young, Executive Assistant Director, Intelligence Branch, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); and Elvira Zsinkai, President of the European Roads Policing Network, ROADPOL.



The event will also feature an expansive exhibition showcasing emerging technologies vital to the law enforcement ecosystem, with renowned companies including Airbus, Presight, Dahua, Icarus. Inkas & Aksum and Hikvision presenting their latest innovations and most transformative security solutions and projects propelling the industry forward.



The summit is supported by notable sponsors including Dyck Advisory group, Rabdan Academy, Inkas and Aksum Marine, Presight, Icarus, Invest Northern Ireland and partners including Interpol, IACP, Roadpol, College of Policing, and UNODC.



The event will also host the World Police Summit Awards, a distinguished platform that recognises and honors the remarkable accomplishments of outstanding individuals and teams in the realm of policing and law enforcement worldwide.



Across ten categories, the awards serve as a testament to those who have made a resounding impact on transforming policing operations, achieving organizational excellence, spearheading scientific advancements, and fostering harmonious community relations worldwide.



About World Police Summit: The World Police Summit is a major international policing, law enforcement and security event that brings together leaders and global experts from the law enforcement and security community. It features more than 130 targeted sessions that advance policing techniques to serve communities in today's world, focusing on a number of main themes including:



.Crime Prevention

.Police Resilience

.Future Mobility and Road Safety

.Drones

.K9

.Forensics and more



