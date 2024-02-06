RFK Jr. Wins Endorsement From Controversial Counter-Extremism Expert

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Truth Teller Cover

Former far-right extremist Jack Buckby enters American politics with his latest book, "The Truth Teller: RFK Jr. and the Case for a Post-Partisan Presidency."

- Jeff Cortese, Former Acting Chief of the FBI's Public Corruption UnitNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned author and former far-right extremist, Jack Buckby, makes a thought-provoking entry into American politics with the release of his latest book, "The Truth Teller: RFK Jr. and the Case for a Post-Partisan Presidency,” published by Post Hill Press.The news comes as the Department of Homeland Security awards $20 million to help communities“prevent and combat targeted violence” by domestic extremists, and after the FBI stated that violent extremists“pose the most lethal threat to U.S. persons and interests.”Buckby's compelling narrative and controversial background have garnered extensive media coverage in his home country of England. Once affiliated with the British National Party, a white nationalist political entity that gained popularity in the late 2000s due to perceived governmental neglect in towns affected by large-scale immigration, Buckby has evolved into a vocal advocate against extremism. His 2020 book, “Monster of Their Own Making,” offered an entirely new perspective on countering violent extremism and radicalization.In this year's "The Truth Teller," Buckby explores the fragmentation of the American melting pot and warns against divisive policies that could lead to further factionalism. Arguing that Kennedy acts as a“pressure valve” in a highly partisan political environment, Buckby points to the many similarities between Democrats and Trump voters. In a Kennedy candidacy, Buckby sees an opportunity to unite the majority of the American public on the issues that Republicans and Democrats refuse to agree upon."We cannot continue playing whack-a-mole with violent extremists. Our politicians have it within their power to prevent the cycle of grievance-to-violence that pushes vulnerable people to take extreme action," Buckby said. "The first step is taking controversial issues seriously – something virtually all counter-extremism activists refuse to do. The second step is addressing them in a way that most Americans support. And the only way I see that happening is by electing an independent candidate like Kennedy."Buckby also underscores the significance of Kennedy's willingness to address the border crisis, asserting that this proactive approach can prevent far-right extremists from exploiting the issue. "The Truth Teller" serves as both a call to action and a reminder of the counter-productive nature of partisan, two-party politics.Praise for The Truth Teller:“In a time where political tribalism dominates, it's refreshing to hear a unique political perspective backed by independent and thoughtful analysis. Mr. Buckby convincingly argues that whether a Republican, Democrat, or Independent, the broad views of the American voter are not nearly as disparate as the 'divisionist power brokers' want us to believe. The Truth Teller is an expertly crafted treatise written by a free-thinker for free-thinkers.”-Jeff Cortese, Former FBI Agent and Acting Chief of the FBI's Public Corruption UnitContact:"The Truth Teller: RFK Jr. and the Case for a Post-Partisan Presidency" is now available in bookstores and online retailers. For media inquiries, review copies, or interview requests, please contact Sophie Jefferson at ....Resources:Buckby on how he joined and left the far right:Buckby breaks down process of radicalization to“Prevent” coordinator on national television:

Sophie Jefferson

Post Hill Press

...

Why Young People Prefer Robert F. Kennedy Jr.