SDR Ventures Advises Big Box Storage On Acquisition By Glass Lake Holdings

Big Box Storage

("Big Box" or "the Company") has been acquired by Glass Lake Holdings ("Glass Lake"). SDR served as the exclusive

sell-side advisor

to Big Box Storage throughout the transaction process.

Established in 2003 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Big Box Storage is a leading provider of storage services across all of San Diego County. The Company makes portable storage more convenient and affordable to both residents and businesses. Founded by Brian and Rita Hurley, Big Box is committed to providing its clients with a consistently high level of service and offers the most aggressive storage pricing in San Diego County. The Company has scaled rapidly over the past 20 years, now having more customers than any other San Diego-based storage company and providing non-traditional self-storage services for long distance shipping across the United States.

Brian Hurley, Co-Founder of Big Box, commented, "SDR played an instrumental role throughout the process in helping us find the right home for Big Box. After conducting a broad process reaching out to a multitude of buyers, Glass Lake Holdings emerged as the right home for Big Box. We are incredibly thankful to Ben and the SDR team for their dedication in getting the transaction across the finish line and look forward to Big Box's next phase of growth under Glass Lake's leadership."

Since 2003, Big Box has offered the convenience of delivery and pickup, the physical security of modern technology in its San Diego facilities, and competitive rates for price conscious consumers. With anti-theft protection including motion, perimeter alarms, video surveillance, and on-site staff, Big Box ensures their clients' belongings are always secure. The Company is committed to providing world-class mobile storage solutions and continuing to serve their community with the best storage experience possible.

"Our team is thrilled to welcome Big Box to the Glass Lake family," said Zack Perry, Partner at Glass Lake Holdings. "We quickly realized we had fantastic partners in Brian and Rita Hurley, as well as the entire team at SDR. Transactions are only as strong as the people involved, and this one had some of the best. Big Box has established itself as a leading provider of storage solutions in Southern California, and we are excited to continue to expand its presence in the region for many years to come."

"It was a pleasure to work alongside Brian and Rita Hurley as well as the buyer, Glass Lake Holdings. By executing a broad marketing process, we were able to identify a multitude of qualified buyers and offer Big Box management a menu of options to meet their goals. Ultimately, Glass Lake Holdings prevailed as the best fit as the Company transitions into its next phase of growth. We are thankful for the relationship we built with Brian and Rita and look forward to Big Box's continued success under Glass Lake's ownership," concluded Ben Luchow , Vice President at SDR Ventures.

About Glass Lake Holdings

Glass Lake Holdings is an investment company that acquires exceptional founder-owned businesses. GLH has a proven track record of acquiring and nurturing great businesses. We pride ourselves on our deep operational expertise and people-first approach, cultivated through years of leading family and founder-owned service and healthcare businesses. We roll up our sleeves and become partners with the employees to drive sustainable results and create transformative value for the team, customers, and our partners. To learn more, please visit .

