Morgan Li Announces Plans For New State-Of-The-Art Facility In Chicago Heights

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Li , a custom manufacturer offering innovative fixtures, furniture and graphics solutions, announced today that site plans have been finalized and construction will soon be underway on a new facility in Chicago Heights. The 240,000 square foot, energy-efficient facility will feature 20+ loading docks plus an additional 40,000 square foot building dedicated to a new paint line. The goal of the new construction is to consolidate operations while increasing organization efficiencies.

The Class A building is expected to open in the spring of 2025.

Exactly one year ago to the day, Morgan Li experienced a devastating warehouse fire at the company's 1001 Washington Avenue location. While the facility itself was destroyed, luckily, no one was injured. The Morgan Li team quickly pivoted to their other manufacturing facilities to avoid disruption to their customers, and immediately started planning for a rebuild.

When selecting a location for this new facility, it was crucial to the Morgan Li team that the project remained in the Chicago Heights area where it can aid in job creation and other positive benefits for the community.

"It's hard to explain the feeling of watching a place you've poured your blood, sweat and tears into go up in flames - but I'll say it's been equally hard to put into words what the outpouring of support and generous contributions we've received from the Chicago Heights community has meant to us this last year," said Andy Rosenband, CEO of Morgan Li. "There is no other place we would have considered to build our new facility and continue the legacy we are growing in this community."

For more than 80 years, Morgan Li has been a leading fabricator of custom contract quality fixtures, furniture, and graphics that combine experience, determination, and unique manufacturing options to transform empty spaces into unforgettable experiences. As a third-generation family-owned and operated business, Morgan Li is passionate about continuing to foster its longstanding relationship with the local Chicago community.

"We can't stress enough how impossible this journey would have been without our community behind us," said Jon

Rosenband, president of Morgan Li. "People like Jack Hynes, Chicago Heights economic development consultant, and so many others have been with us since day one. Not only have they championed our past success, they embrace our vision for the future."

