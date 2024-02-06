Globant Launches Loyalty Studio To Boost Customer Relations And Maximize Revenue Through AI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Globant leverages its experience in AI and innovation to deliver comprehensive loyalty strategies

Loyalty programs help businesses boost revenues, achieve greater profitability, and facilitate more cost-efficient customer acquisition, among other benefits

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Globant (NYSE: GLOB ), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, launched its new Loyalty Studio

today. This Studio offers comprehensive loyalty strategies and end-to-end solutions that enable businesses to generate strong customer engagement while boosting revenue and improving profitability.

In today's context, retaining customers is as important as getting new ones, and creating strategies that help nurture customer engagement is key to accomplishing this goal. Gartner states, "By 2027, 80% of the top 100 global consumer goods manufacturers will use at least one tokenized asset to drive rewards and loyalty programs, develop new business models, and earn digital revenue"1. Those who truly understand the importance of this type of program and possess tailor-made solutions that address their unique needs can achieve established goals and record results while creating a loyal and brand-lover community.

"Loyalty is a strategic advantage for any company in every industry, and we help our clients offer additional value to their customers through this Studio," said Diego Tártara, Chief Technology Officer at Globant . "By focusing on scaling loyalty programs, we not only strengthen the presence in established markets but also pioneer new ones, generating bridges between the brand and customers while promoting advocacy."

Globant's Loyalty Studio leverages the expertise of the Studio Networks, a dynamic ecosystem that melds pioneering tech with decades of industry know-how, creating relevant experiences designed to build, nourish, and promote customer engagement. The Loyalty Studio gives a competitive edge and a platform to:

: The Studio ideates end-to-end customer engagement strategies for long-term business profitability. By leveraging the knowledge of subject-matter experts, Globant designs personalized rewards and incentives experiences that strengthen connections between brand and consumer.: The Studio efficiently executes tech-agnostic strategies that maximizes organizational value, providing brands with the foundations they need to serve their customers best. By implementing scalable solutions, and calling on Globant's signature platforms, such as WaaSabi and BeHealthy, the Studio rises to every challenge.: The Studio designs and implements robust loyalty management across different geographies to ensure a dynamic and engaging program that responds to customer demands. By overseeing business operations and leveraging technology platforms like Navigate (Globant's signature process intelligence platform for business operations and incident management), the Studio fuels profitability for sustainable business success.: Harnessing the power of cutting-edge technologies like blockchain and digital assets (to implement digital currencies and minimize fraud), AI (to automate, customize, and reduce operational costs), VR (to enhance the digital experience), and the metaverse, together with gamification techniques to elevate the engagement rate, the Studio formulates strategies to supercharge loyalty programs and unlock new revenue streams.: By connecting brands with key players through strategic alliances, Globant capitalizes on its global presence to generate a strong partnership ecosystem. By helping clients expand into new markets, the Studio maximizes business impact.

To learn more about the Loyalty Studio, click here .

-------------------------------

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet scale.





We have more than 27,500 employees and are present in 30 countries across 5 continents,

working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and

Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services (2020) by IDC MarketScape report.

We are the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally (2024), according to Brand Finance.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford. We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: [email protected]

Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates.

For more information, visit .



1Source: Gartner, [Over 100 Data and Analytics Predictions Through 2028], [Sarah James, Alan D. Duncan], [24 April 2023] GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Globant