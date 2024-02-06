UNDER CANVAS ANNOUNCES DARKSKY CERTIFICATION OF ALL FIVE OF ITS GRAND CIRCLE OUTDOOR RESORTS ACROSS UTAH AND ARIZONA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Supported by DarkSky credentials, proprietary stargazing tents, and celestial-themed programming, outdoor hospitality leader launches "We Own The Night" campaign

DENVER, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Under Canvas , the leader in upscale, outdoor hospitality, announced that all five of its Grand Circle camps across Utah and Arizona-Under Canvas Zion, Bryce Canyon, Grand Canyon, Lake Powell - Grand Staircase and Moab-have been recognized as the world's first official DarkSky-certified resorts, creating the preeminent road trip itinerary for astrotourism. Additionally, Under Canvas announced a new "We Own the Night'' campaign, which will invite guests to experience the beauty and wonder of the night sky like never before.

In August 2023, Under Canvas Lake Powell - Grand Staircase became the first-ever DarkSky-certified lodging property in the world; now, the brand can proudly say all five of its desert southwest camps are officially DarkSky-certified. The accreditation by DarkSky International highlights Under Canvas' significant impact on shaping the future of outdoor hospitality and astrotourism; commitment to honoring and protecting the night sky; and dedication to providing guests with an unparalleled nighttime experience.

As part of the new "We Own the Night" campaign, Under Canvas guests can enjoy complimentary, onsite programming such as astronomy talks, full-moon hikes, nightly s'mores and

starbathing meditations. Guests can also search the skies for shooting stars and distant galaxies through onsite telescopes; savor celestial-themed food and beverages such as Moon & Stars Cheesecake Bites, Galaxy Lemonade, and Meteor Mimosas; and enjoy jaw-droppingly beautiful views of the night sky from their private deck or from the comfort of their bed inside the brand's signature Stargazer Tents.

For the ultimate star-studded road trip, Under Canvas is offering a 25% discount when guests stay at two or more camps. More information about the certification, as well as the celestial events and star parties at each camp, is available at

weownthenight .

The leader in upscale, outdoor hospitality, Under Canvas features 11 exceptional destinations near iconic national parks and monuments throughout the U.S. Visit for more information.

