Philly Pretzel Factory Expands Into St. Louis With Conversion Of 11 Pretzel Pretzel Locations

Philly Pretzel Factory is about to become a household name in the St. Louis market. The nation's largest Philly-style pretzel brand announced that 11 Pretzel Pretzel locations throughout the region will be converting to Philly Pretzel Factory within the next month.

Having always seen St. Louis as an ideal market for expansion due to its population of pretzel-loving residents, Philly Pretzel Factory CEO and co-founder Dan DiZio met with Pretzel Pretzel franchisees, sharing his humble founding story, mission, and explaining the strengths of the Philly Pretzel Factory franchise support system. The message resonated – as all 11 Pretzel Pretzel franchisees opted to convert their stores to Philly Pretzel Factory.

The consistency and reliability of Philly Pretzel Factory's 25+-year-old franchise process will help make the former Pretzel Pretzel locations the best they can be moving forward. DiZio noted that within the next month, each Pretzel Pretzel location will receive upgraded kitchen equipment and convert to fully functioning Philly Pretzel Factory locations. The owners and employees at each location will remain the same with hopes that each location will have to hire even more employees to help make even more Philly-style pretzels.

"Since I began selling pretzels on the streets of Philadelphia when I was 11 years old, I envisioned bringing the joy of Philly style pretzels to every corner of the country," DiZio said. "The only people who can rival Philly in their love of pretzels is the St. Louis community, so when I had the opportunity to expand into the area, I jumped at the chance to share our menu with this pretzel-passionate community."

Each pretzel, made from a mix of only the finest and freshest ingredients, is hand twisted to ensure quality and authenticity. Party trays come in a variety of options with customers being able to choose from rivets, mini pretzels, and mini dogs. Some of the dip choices include Cinnamon, Buttercream, Brownie Batter, Nacho Cheese – and a flavor-explosion of mustards including Yellow, Honey, Spicy Brown, and more.

"My goal has always been to deliver delicious pretzels to my community and joining the Philly Pretzel Factory franchise will only further that," said Ryan Lawton, owner of Philly Pretzel Factory Ellisville and Ballwin. "My community can look forward to more flavors, options, and an even better experience heading their way!"

A customer-first brand, Philly Pretzel Factory is always working to find new ways to reward its loyal customers. For example, the newly introduced Very Important Pretzel (VIP) Club is a free subscription-based platform that allows Philly Pretzel Factory and its customers to connect using text messages. VIPs receive exclusive deals, pop-up giveaway opportunities, menu updates, and more. Anyone can sign up to be a VIP online by visiting phillypretzelfactory .

With over 150 franchised locations, both traditional and nontraditional, Philly Pretzel Factory is currently the largest Philly-style pretzel franchise in the world and is continuing to grow its footprint across the country.

Philly Pretzel Factory offers consumers a fresh, satisfying snack with their fresh-baked pretzels that are served "hot outta the oven." Philly Pretzel Factory was founded in 1998 by college buddies Dan DiZio and Len Lehman and has grown into the largest Philly style pretzel bakery in the world, feeding customers at over 150 franchised locations spreading across the country out of Philadelphia. Philly Pretzel Factory's menu offers the traditional Philly style pretzel and also includes pretzel twists, mini pretzels, rivets, pretzel dogs, cheesesteak pretzels and a variety of mustards. These products can be found in a stand-alone bakery, transportation and entertainment venues, and in the nation's largest retailer, Walmart. Philly Pretzel Factory is also a proud partner of the Philadelphia Eagles.

